GREENSBORO, N.C., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Gordon has been hired as president of Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington. Gordon will also be a senior vice president with Cone Health. He will lead Alamance Regional with a focus on patient, employee and physician satisfaction.
"Mark has proven success in improving quality, safety and patient satisfaction and has expertise in financial management and performance improvement," says Kenneth Rempher, PhD, RN, executive vice president, acute care services and chief nurse executive, Cone Health. "His demonstrated skills in building collaborative, trusting relationships and intimate knowledge of hospital management makes him ideally suited for the president's job at Alamance Regional."
Gordon succeeds Preston Hammock. Hammock was recently promoted to run The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.
Gordon comes to Cone Health from Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville, Virginia. He served as CEO for the past 4 years. Gordon is widely known in health care as a process-driven analytical thinker with an eye on top-tier quality scores.
"I am honored to be joining the team at Cone Health as the new president of the Alamance Regional Medical Center," says Gordon. "It is a wonderful time to join Cone Health as it meets the changing dynamics of the heath care marketplace with a strategy that will sustain and strengthen the organization and the communities it has long served."
Gordon was born in Pinehurst. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in health policy administration from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, and his Master of Health Services from the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor. There he was a Foster G. McGaw Scholar. His postgraduate studies include executive education in health care delivery at Harvard University's School of Business and Wake Forest University.
