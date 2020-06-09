RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken today announced it has begun producing COVID-19 test kits in its Miami facility as an extension of its global supply chain solutions offering. The completed kits are currently shipping and will be distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada.
As one of the leading biological kit producers for clinical trials, Marken has expanded its operations in Miami with a new, larger and healthcare-dedicated kit production facility. This new facility will allow Marken to expand its current kit production capacity to support ongoing clinical trials and also accommodate the rapidly growing demand to produce COVID-19 test kits for its clients in the U.S.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marken's service portfolio, which includes Direct to Patient (DTP) and Home Healthcare (HHC) services, has allowed the company to support ongoing clinical trials by delivering to patients remotely in 80 countries worldwide. Kits produced at Marken's four global facilities can now be shipped to clinical sites and COVID test sites anywhere in the United States by utilizing the UPS global network.
Marken also plans to expand its existing kit production facilities in Germany, Singapore and China and intends to be a leading provider to the industry.
Gerit Offenhauser, Sr. Vice President, Marken, commented, "We realized early on that test kit capacity would be a limiting factor due to the COVID pandemic. The expansion of our current kit production capabilities to include COVID-19 test kits was mainly driven by our clients' need to find new partners which would be able to build this new capacity in a very short amount of time."
About Marken
Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of the UPS Healthcare division. With Polar Speed and Marken included, the UPS division staffs 128 locations with 5500 employees worldwide. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 54 locations worldwide for clinical trial product storage and distribution. Marken's dedicated 1200 staff members manage 85,000 drug product and biological sample shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 220 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.