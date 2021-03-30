GREENSBORO, N.C., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Streaming live from the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro, North Carolina, thousands of Market America | SHOP.COM global independent distributors (known as "UnFranchise® Owners") joined this year's virtual event from their own homes or as part of watch parties that were held around the world. No matter what country they were streaming from, the level of enthusiasm and excitement persisted throughout the three-day event as Market America | SHOP.COM 2021 World Conference (#MAWC2021) launched new products, announced innovative technologies and provided valuable training, all of which resulted in this year's event being one of the most impactful, informative and valuable provided to UnFranchise Owners in the company's nearly 30-year history. Through the power of people and virtual technology, entrepreneurs around the world were introduced to the proven business platform – the UnFranchise Business and Shopping Annuity® -- that offers individuals the ability to earn supplemental income based on the time and effort they are willing to invest on developing their own business.
On Day one (Friday, March 26th), Co-Founder and Senior Executive Vice President of Market America | SHOP.COM, Motives® cosmetics founder and beauty and fashion icon, Loren Ridinger, opened this year's event with a powerful message for all global attendees continuing to build their own businesses. "The way you continue to adapt and overcome obstacles in 2020 and 2021 by empowering and supporting one another is so inspiring. 2020 gave us more challenges, more change and more uncertainty than ever before. 2021 is our chance to rise above, take control and create the life that we want to live," said Ridinger.
Next, President & COO of Market America Worldwide, Marc Ashley, spent not one but two days introducing a multitude of groundbreaking and relevant products, including VivoQuin™ that, among other key benefits, support the immune system well-being; Bymygra™ for head comfort that promotes healthy cognitive function while helping to maintain normal blood flow to the head and neck; Isotonix® Sexual Health for men and women that supports a healthy libido and helps maintain normal sexual function; Ultimate Aloe® With AstaReal® Astaxanthin, which among other key benefits supports a strong immune system; TLS® Cookies & Cream Nutrition Shake which is protein rich, high in calcium and lactose-free; and TLS Thermochrome™ V6, a dietary supplement that supports mental focus, increases energy and supports normal metabolic function.*
"Currently in the United States, 70 percent of adults are overweight. The global weight loss market was over $20 billion last year and, with people burning both ends of the candle and finding themselves sequestered in their homes and unable to exercise as they have in the past, the average person gained about 30 pounds. The global weight loss market is expected to double in less than four years. There is a clear need for products like TLS Thermochrome V6," said Ashley. "What I'm most thankful for is each and every one of you who believe in this business. I'm thankful that every single morning, we have a committed team of people. All we focus on is what can we do to make this business better for you? What can we do to come out with the best products in the world that you can share with other people?"
Then on Saturday, March 27th and to the astonishment of thousands of virtual attendees, Ashley had people from around the world up on their feet and cheering when he announced news that the UnFranchise Marketing App would be launching a new feature to help UnFranchise Owners grow their online businesses. The Marketing App, made available just a few months ago, has already become a valuable and convenient way for UnFranchise Owners to distribute product samples and information to prospects, while being able to track receipt of these items and receive a notification when a prospect views the sales materials or videos sent their way. Now, beginning in July 2021, the UnFranchise Marketing App will give UnFranchise Owners the ability to use their own live personalized shopping channel, enabling them to host live virtual product and prospecting events, while also allowing their viewing audience to immediately "click and buy" the products that interest them.
Following a multitude of riveting and informative presentations by corporate team members, Loren Ridinger took the stage at MAWC 2021 to deliver a powerful message to every single virtual attendee from around the world, telling them that to succeed as business owners meant that giving up was simply not an option.
"Entrepreneurs don't give up. If you give up once, quitting will become a habit. You see, it only takes one moment to quit. But that moment will replay in your mind for the rest of your life," said Ridinger. "I want you to take this very moment, this very moment and squeeze as much out of this very moment, every day for the rest of your life till this bus ride stops. I want you to squeeze every moment out of it and make the rest of your life the best of your life because one day, this adventure will end and when it does, I guarantee you someone else will want to trade places with you," said Ridinger. "The most important thing I want to talk to you about is you...I want to talk to you guys about being the authentic you. The you that you shy away from, the you that you never talk about, the you that you never speak about, I want to talk to you guys about being the authentic you. I want to talk about how you're going to utilize you to grow. You see, you don't have to be or do anything else but be you!"
Even more, MAWC 2021 was the moment thousands of Loren's fans and followers had been waiting for when her exclusive Motives Super Power Mattes Eye Shadow Palette was unveiled. Today, Loren Ridinger is a beauty & fashion icon as well as Senior Executive VP & Co-Founder of Market America | SHOP.COM. She is, and always has had a fierce, brave, bold and feisty spirit within, using her own grit and determination to overcome any obstacle that has tried to stand in her way, allowing her to fly high and soar above anyone or anything that might attempt to drag her down (appropriately, the shades in this palette are called fierce, brave, bold, feisty, spirit, grit, takeover, fly, soar, level up). To Loren, these abilities are what she calls her "Super Powers," the very mental, emotional and spiritual tools she has used to help build an empire – a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing. During almost 30 years of helping to build a successful global business, Loren has continued to help empower women around the world by sharing her personal journey - what it took for her to "level up" her dream into a reality. Now, Loren is sharing her own "super powers" in an inspiring all-matte eye shadow palette, allowing all beauty lovers around the world to embrace their own super powers and bring them to life and in full color! Even more, beauty lovers can visit the Motives website today and try on the new Super Power All Matte Eye Shadow Palette as well as the latest Motives beauty products before they buy them, using the new "Try On" feature! All they have to do is visit a product page that has the "Try On" feature, upload a photo of themselves or use their computer or phone camera to virtually try on a multitude of new and top-selling Motives products. This also allows UnFranchise Owners the ability to upload photos of their prospects, apply various Motives products using this same "Try Me" feature and forward them their photo, all "glammed up" with the latest Motives products!
On Sunday, March 28th, President & COO of SHOP.COM, Steve Ashley took the stage to talk about a multitude of great benefits that the global award-winning ecommerce site, SHOP.COM, was continuing to provide UnFranchise Owners, their customers and online shoppers around the world, including the extraordinary value of SHOP.COM's OneCart patented technology, which is a universal shopping cart that provides 5 million products from over 100 stores, all filtered in to one shopping cart, saving online shoppers time and providing instant Cashback savings, in contrast to other affiliate programs that often make online customers wait 30, 60 and 90 days for their cash back. Further, Ashley unveiled the new UnFranchise Marketing App that, simply put, allows UnFranchise Owners to share the business 24/7. The App gives UnFranchise Owners limitless access to a library of videos, PDFs and social media images and a simple way to share the products they love with any prospects that have access to the internet. Next, Ashley shared the news that the company's primary global ecommerce site -- SHOP.COM -- was just ranked #52 on Digital Commerce 360's (formerly Internet Retailer) 2021 Top 100 Online Marketplaces. Then, what no one saw coming, including the thousands of virtual attendees from around the world and even his own family, was when Ashley took a seat on stage and announced that he had dealt with having the coronavirus and, even months later, he was still dealing with certain health issues that weren't allowing him to work out and be as active as he once was, causing him to gain weight. Knowing that his "Why" had always been to take care of every need that his young daughter, Violet, would ever have, Steve knew he needed to make his "Why" much larger, ensuring that he would take care of himself, to be present at every important moment in Violet's life.
"So, at each event going forward, I will be a healthier, happier person from one event to the next because I owe it to my daughter, I owe it to this company and I owe it to my family. We all talk about 'we're in this together,' well, I'm going to change that up a little bit. If anybody is in the same spot that I am and they want to take back their lives like me, email me or text me and we'll do this together, rather than being in this together," said Ashley
As always, a stellar array of celebrity guests and close friends of the Ridingers took part in World Conference via video. Just a few of this year's celebrity guests/speakers included actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, executive producer and businesswoman, Jennifer Lopez; Academy Award winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx; American DJ, record executive, record producer, author, and media personality, DJ Khaled; musician, singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist, Alicia Keys; American hip hop recording artist, DJ, record producer, art collector, and entrepreneur, Swizz Beatz; American professional basketball player for the Portland Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony; American actress, producer, director, activist, and businesswoman, Eva Longoria; and singer, songwriter, producer, actress, entrepreneur and one of the most successful and influential recording artists worldwide, Thalia!
Other MAWC speakers included NBA Hall-of-Famer, Scottie Pippen, who spoke about his own success with Prime™ Joint Support Formula by Isotonix, a product he helped develop with Market America to help maintain the comfort in his joints, even after an extraordinary life as a basketball super star. Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Joseph "Fat Joe" Cartagena, the company's President of Urban and Latino Development; and actress, author and entrepreneur, La La Anthony. Both Fat Joe and Scottie appeared live via video at the event.
"When you think about it, with Market America | SHOP.COM, you are part of a success club. Everyone here is successful and brings something to the table. If you're not as successful as a business owner today, you have the opportunity to get there. That's because people at Market America | SHOP.COM are always ready to stop what they're doing and help you out. That's why I can't wait to get to Greensboro in August when we're all together and in person. This is where you can walk up to anyone and they will stop what they are doing and help answer any questions you have. They won't make any money from talking to you but they will tell you how they were able to build their successful business, giving you the tools you need to work on building your own business. Nowhere else do we have a business like this," said Fat Joe.
Previous events have been attended by superstars Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Tony Romo, Paulina Rubio and Marc Anthony, among many others.
Finally, closing the three-day virtual conference, Market America | SHOP.COM Founder, Chairman & CEO, JR Ridinger provided example after example of tangible ways entrepreneurs around the world can earn a supplemental income through the UnFranchise Business and the Shopping Annuity®. "What a modern day miracle," Ridinger said, "what a privilege and honor to be able to speak to thousands of people around the world, connected by belief," continued Ridinger. Of the many examples Ridinger shared, he made it clear that those wanting to reach both their business and life goals already had the ability within themselves to succeed. "When you have a 'Why' and a 'How,' it's been proven scientifically that it stimulates parts of the brain to give you epiphanies, to give you energy, to attract the right people into your life. It's absolutely mind-blowing," said Ridinger. "If you program your brain with what I have just taught you, you can reach your own goals. It happened to me, an average little nothing kid, no special talents but I just decided to program my brain. That's the only difference between you and me. I've tried to do brain surgery on you today to help you re-program your brain because your success doesn't depend on the size of your bank account, your education or your training or your status or your connections or your experience or your IQ. It comes down to desire and belief and saying yes, yes, yes I will do it. Yes, I will do it. It's up to you. I hope you choose wisely."
About Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM
Market America Worldwide is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in One-to-One Marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity®. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs, while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., and with locations in eight countries, including the U.S., Market America Worldwide was founded in 1992 by Chairman and CEO JR Ridinger.
