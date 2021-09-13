NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P.volve, the clinically backed fitness brand known for rounding out your glutes and addressing your everyday pain is opening up its groundbreaking method to new franchise partners as it looks to grow in major markets across the country.
With company-owned studios currently in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago and a huge social media following that includes celebrities and fitness fanatics like Kate Bosworth, Lauryn Bosstick of The Skinny Confidential, Venus Williams, Molly Sims and many more, P.volve's hybrid model of a global on-demand platform and an in-person high-end studio experience focuses on giving clients the chance to move with purpose, and meets them where they are (in home or in studio). The method that pairs its patented equipment line with functional movements designed to strengthen your core, improve mobility and posture and reduce everyday pain focuses on challenging the traditional norms of fitness.
Founded in 2017 in New York by Rachel Katzman, who had struggled with scoliosis, weight gain and subsequent loss of confidence after moving to the city, the workout evolved from private training sessions Katzman did with NYC trainer Stephen Pasterino. Learning to work with her body's natural movements instead of against them, Katzman noticed she was not only getting relief from her scoliosis symptoms, she was getting the body she had always dreamed of.
Armed with a mission to help people get to know their bodies better than they ever have before, Katzman launched P.volve a year later, opening a small studio in Chinatown while building an online presence.
A Fitness Method That Revolutionizes the Industry
"We believe traditional fitness has dropped the ball, leaving most people with injuries, pain and empty notions of what it means to be 'fit,'" said Rachel Katzman, co-founder at P.volve. " Our method is grounded in functional movement to mimic the way your body moves in real world situations. We co-create our fitness content with our clinical advisory board and are committed to bringing a more educated approach to fitness to consumers and our studios play such a huge part of that delivery."
Bridging the fitness and healthcare space, P.volve has revolutionized the vanity-driven fitness industry with a holistic approach and a special focus on improving women's health. It's low impact studio classes include a variety of sculpting, cardio and recovery classes (Strength & Sculpt, Cardio Burn and Recover & Stretch) so that clients can craft a routine based on their goals - whether strengthening and toning, cardiovascular health and weight loss, or flexibility and muscle recovery.
By mastering precise, deliberate movements that target hard-to-reach muscles, P.volve clients are able to build the mind-to-muscle connection needed to see consistent, long-term and sustainable results. In the process, their joints will be more mobile, their muscles stronger and they can experience less everyday pain.
An Omni-Channel Platform That Offers An Expansive Reach
With a goal of reaching 250 locations by 2026, P.volve is well on its way of creating meaningful expansion - and has recently signed its first two franchisees in Nashville and San Diego. In addition to growing these markets, P.volve would like to expand in Chicago, LA, and NYC as well as several other growth markets across the US and beyond.
The brand offers multiple revenue streams through a variety of membership options, including class packs, hybrid memberships and digital memberships, as well as in-studio equipment and retail sales.
"A lot of the boutique brands have maxed out their market capacity, and we are just getting started," said Alex Puccillo, P.volve Director of Franchise Development. "We not only have an incredible in-house team, but we have developed strategic partnerships to help position us as experts in every angle of franchising. We have brought in franchise development, data and mapping, real estate and architecture teams. These are all valuable partnerships that our franchisees have access to from the start."
But P.volve's biggest differentiator is its huge orbit of content — an on-demand platform comprising over 500 videos that can be filtered according to length and body focus — which is key in today's fitness space. "Franchise studio members have access to our on-demand platform and live virtual studio," Puccillo said. "Franchise owners also get on-demand membership revenue in their protected territory."
A Fitness Brand That Seeks Rockstar Partners
At a time when many people are reflecting on their careers and choosing to pursue passion projects that are more fulfilling and more lucrative, P.volve has already seen huge interest from potential franchisees who are looking to leave corporate America behind.
"Many people do not want to return to the office, and franchise ownership affords people the opportunity to spend their time their own way," added Puccillo. "The beauty of P.volve for both owners and clients is that it's hybrid; it resonates because it mirrors the time that we are in today. People want a workout that mimics their life. It's both in-studio and in-home, so clients have the options and flexibility they crave in today's culture."
Not surprisingly, P.volve is looking for franchisees who prioritize health and wellness in their personal lives and are up-to-date with the latest wellness trends. They're also looking for entrepreneurs with a background in business management and leadership. But perhaps most importantly, they're looking for positive people who get things done and face obstacles with a smile.
"We want rockstar franchisees, people who are interested in helping others evolve into the best version of themselves," Puccillo said. "In return, we will give them our full attention and do everything necessary to ensure they reach their own true potential as well."
Total investment ranges from $414,950 to $707,000. For more information on franchising with P.volve, visit https://pvolvefranchise.com
About P.volve
P.volve is a functional training method that reduces pain, improves balance and builds total body strength. P.volve launched in November 2017 and was co-founded by Rachel Katzman and Stephen Pasterino, in partnership with Camelot Venture Group, whose portfolio companies include 1-800 CONTACTS, SmileDirectClub and Quicken Loans. Available worldwide, P.volve is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit http://www.pvolve.com and @pvolve on Instagram.
Media Contact
Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, lturner@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Mainland