SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarketingProfs, a global leader in B2B marketing training and consulting, is offering free meditation and mindfulness webinars to help marketers manage conflict and handle stress as personal and business lives continue to be disrupted.
The pandemic and the continuation of work-from-home marketing roles have left many marketers feeling burned out, frustrated, and unsettled.
These webinars are part of the MarketingProfs Giving Back project, designed to provide the marketing community with help and resources that are traditionally outside the scope of marketing.
On September 15, Allen Weiss, MarketingProfs founder and head of Mindful USC, in Santa Barbara, will be hosting a live mindfulness webinar titled "Relax, Release, Realign: The Art of Mindful Living." Created from a desire to help marketers feel a measure of normalcy in trying times, this session, which is free to all, will help marketers focus on their mental stability and develop balance with their emotions.
"We're excited to be able to give back to the marketing community that has been with us over the past two decades," Weiss said. "With the constant go-go-go mentality and the blurring of lines between work and home lives, we're seeing burnout rates at all-time highs. We're in the middle of the Great Resignation and it's our job, as leaders in the marketing industry, to ensure that our community feels safe, confident, and secure. These mindfulness sessions are a way to help marketers achieve a sense of balance."
