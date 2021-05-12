CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marketsmith Inc. has teamed up with the New Jersey Department of Human Services (DHS) on a new campaign to help New Jerseyans fight addiction. Using the tagline, "Your Recovery From Addiction Starts Here," the program utilizes billboards, print and digital ads, TV commercials and social media to build awareness of the ReachNJ helpline and Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) so that people can get help.
"Addiction is a sensitive subject that must be handled with care. At Marketsmith, it is in our DNA to be an active participant in our partners' initiatives. We care deeply about this topic and understand the importance of being a resource for those that are facing challenges with addiction," said Monica C. Smith, CEO and Founder of Marketsmith.
To build awareness about the state's addiction recovery resources, Marketsmith collaborated with DHS to create a wide-ranging marketing campaign that reaches individuals and health care professionals. Billboards, posters, and bus ads incorporate concise messaging to communicate to an audience in transit, and its powerful, clear messages seek to drive action.
"We sought to authentically connect and engage with the audience, while providing clear steps for them to take action," continued Smith. "We sought to approach people with empathy, while providing important information."
The campaign encourages people to "Ask About Medication That Can Support Recovery" by calling the help line. Video allowed the Marketsmith team to explore real-life stories, using blurred, time-lapsed backgrounds to symbolize how people deal with missing out on enjoying time with family due to addiction.
"Our goal is to dispel inaccurate, negative perceptions about the use of medication in treating individuals impacted by the disease of addiction. Taking a holistic approach in treatment that includes medicine with counseling helps saves lives," said Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman. "DHS is offering people across the state the means to seek and sustain recovery – regardless of their insurance status."
Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), also known as medication that can support recovery, has proven to be clinically effective, and has largely reduced the need for inpatient detoxification services. This approach has been shown to increase patient survival, decrease illicit opiate use and misuse of alcohol, increase ability to gain and maintain employment, and dramatically improve birth outcomes for pregnant women with substance use disorders. New federal rules have allowed a wider range of practitioners to prescribe some of these medications in recognition of their proven effectiveness and the need to increase access to treatments.
ReachNJ connects individuals who need counseling to live, trained addiction experts who answer the 24-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week helpline (844-REACH NJ) and get callers help, regardless of their insurance status.
