BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Medical Center announces that patients can now access a new HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform at no additional cost. This groundbreaking real-time audio and video solution will permit medical professionals, healthcare providers, and physicians to treat their patients during the current COVID-19 outbreak, all from the comfort of their home.
Chairman and CEO of Marquis Medical Center, Dr. Mark Schwaiger, released the following statement:
"At Marquis Medical Center, we believe that virtual doctor-patient interactions will become a common practice. This groundbreaking new service will not only help prevent the spread of COVID-19 but will also provide a measure of convenience and comfort for both the patient and the on-site medical professional. The ability to quickly speak with a doctor without having to leave home cannot be overstated. This puts patient care and recovery at the absolute forefront while we manage the risk of exposure to the global virus COVID-19."
Marquis Medical ensures telemedicine will help medical professionals and healthcare providers evaluate patients remotely for their initial medical consultation. The model of telemedicine hopes to help reduce the transmission risk of COVID-19.
Patients can now receive personalized medical care from any location with Wi-Fi or high-speed cellular connection.
Here's how to access telemedicine as a patient.
Step one: Call 205-649-5884. Current or new patients qualify to access one of Marquis Medical Center's trusted doctors.
Step two: Access a HIPAA-compliant Portal. Eligible patients can easily connect with a trusted doctor with a simple link click.
Step three: Schedule a doctor's appointment. Patients can schedule a time and date to speak with a trusted doctor.
According to alabamapublichealth.gov, HIPAA Privacy Notices, in keeping compliance with the state of Alabama HIPAA regulations, telemedicine is currently restricted to existing patients only. Future patients must contact Marquis Medical office to participate. Not all clinical scenarios may be appropriate for telemedicine calls. In-person evaluations may still be necessary to establish a diagnosis or initiate treatment and maintain recovery.
For those interested in Marquis Medical Center's telemedicine service, or to find more information, please visit www.marquismedicalcenter.com/telemedicine.
For media or press inquiries, please contact media relations liaison, Claudia Tran, at Claudia@RMInnovative.com
About Marquis Medical Center
Marquis Medical Center is comprised of medical professionals, accident doctors, and chiropractors. Marquis Medical Center specializes in the care and treatment care of victims who have suffered needlessly from an automobile or car collision, motorcycle collision, semi-truck collision, Uber auto collision, Lyft auto collision, slip-and-fall injury, or a workplace-related injury. Marquis Medical Center partners with patients to move the focus away from financial stress, and firmly on the path to recovery.
For more information visit Marquis Medical Center online at marquismedicalcenter.com today.
If you are looking for a doctor or chiropractor near Birmingham, Alabama, call Marquis Medical Center, your best solution for accident injury care.
