MARSHFIELD, Wis., Oct. 07, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wisconsin's Marshfield Clinic Health System and Wambi, a leader in healthcare culture transformation, announce a strategic enterprise partnership to transform Marshfield Health's organizational culture through Wambi's real-time patient and staff recognition platform. This cultural transformation aims to improve staff retention, increase health system engagement and recognition appreciation scores, increase staff performance awareness, and increase a sense of belonging and connectedness between patients and staff.
Marshfield Health is Wambi's first system-wide deployment in Wisconsin. Wambi's recognition platform supports Marshfield Health's initiatives by elevating moments of meaningful connection to foster a positive workplace culture where care providers are appreciated and valued, and patients and their families are empowered to shape their experience. "What we're focusing on is engagement and what we can do within our work environments in order to give individuals that break to let them know that we do care, and that we are behind them. Wambi shines a light on the small but important moments every person in our healthcare ecosystem contributes to the overall patient experience," says Paula Pritzl, Chief Human Resources Officer. "This focus made it clear to us that Wambi was the right partner to help us amplify the voices of patients, coworkers, and leaders."
"The Marshfield Health team shows a true dedication to achieving a culture of engagement and gratitude, which ultimately creates meaningful and sustained change," says Rebecca Metter, CEO of Wambi. "We are proud that Wambi will play a role in bringing this vision to life."
Health systems across the country are facing unprecedented retention challenges, with staff turnover nearly doubling in the past three years. Wambi helps improve these statistics through gratitude and recognition of the extended caregiver team—both intra-departmentally and cross-functionally. Says Metter, "Wambi is built on the power of gratitude from patients, peers, and leaders alike. We are delighted to help Marshfield Health's workforce realize their positive and lasting impact."
About Marshfield Health
Marshfield Clinic Health System is an integrated health system whose mission is to enrich lives through accessible, affordable compassionate health care. The Health System serves Wisconsin with more than 1,400 providers comprising 170 specialties, health plan, and research and education programs. Primary operations include Marshfield Clinic, nine Marshfield Medical Center hospitals, Marshfield Children's Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation. Learn more at marshfieldclinic.org.
About Wambi
Wambi's holistic real-time recognition and culture transformation solution improves the healthcare experience for patients and staff through the power of gratitude. Gamified engagement technology delivers real-time feedback from patients and team members that recognizes and motivates optimal care. With the proven ability to increase workforce engagement, reduce clinician burnout, and drive higher patient satisfaction, Wambi improves human connection for all. Learn more at wambi.org.
Follow Wambi on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wambi-llc
Media Contact
Cheryl Williams, Wambi, +1 513-335-6554, cheryl.williams@wambi.org
SOURCE Wambi