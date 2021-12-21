SAINT PAUL, Minn., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We here at ICD10monitor and Talk Ten Tuesdays are proud to announce that Mary H. Stanfill, MBI, RHIA, CCS, CCS-P, FAHIMA, will be the new ICD-11 correspondent for ICD10monitor and Talk Ten Tuesdays.
Stanfill is the vice president of consulting for United Audit Systems, Inc. and was recently appointed as the official representative of the International Federation of Health Information Management Associations (IFHIMA) to the World Health Organization Family of International Classifications (WHO-FIC) Education and Implementation Committee (EIC) and Morbidity Reference Group (MbRG) workgroups.
She has more than 35 years of experience in the health information profession, primarily focused on clinical classification of healthcare data. She holds a master's degree in biomedical informatics and is currently pursuing a doctorate in health informatics.
Chuck Buck, publisher of ICD10monitor and executive producer of Talk Ten Tuesdays, made the announcement this week. Buck noted that Stanfill was recommended to the role by Margaret Skurka who held a similar role for several years as the ICD-11 correspondent.
The WHO began developing the International Classification of Diseases, Eleventh Version (ICD-11), in 2007, and first released a preliminary version for evaluation and testing in 2016, just one year after the U.S. finally adopted a clinical modification of the WHO's ICD-10 (i.e., ICD-10-CM).
