BALTIMORE, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Child & Teen Wellness Center (CTWC), a Maryland based children's healthcare and wellness organization, announced today a brand refresh. They unveiled a new website to reflect the organization's wide range of services and to showcase their core values.
The CTWC team of expert clinicians have assisted to complete many procedures to a diverse patient base. Their mission is to build relationships with patients while committing to innovation, value and excellence in everything they do. CTWC is most notably known for providing high-quality integrated healthcare with a team of clinicians and staff dedicated to compassionate, up-to-date service.
"Our organization has excelled well beyond what our online identity depicts. Our new online identity reflects our values, showcases our capabilities, and allows our patients to fully understand who we are as an organization. We couldn't be more pleased with the outcome of this project." said CTWC Founder, Daniel J. Levy, MD, FAAP.
As the founder of Child & Teen Wellness Center, Dr. Levy has served in a wide range of capacities with the American Academy of Pediatrics, local organizations devoted to child welfare, and as correspondent for ABC New and Maryland Public Television. He was educated at the University of Rochester, receiving both bachelors and medical degrees. His pediatric training was at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Johns Hopkins Hospital. He also served as Chief Resident in the affiliated program at Sinai Hospital. Dr. Levy has written widely in both professional and lay publications, and served on the editorial board of a major pediatric publication.
CTWC's expertise and team of dedicated staff are committed to their mission to be a compassionate, diligent, and high-quality healthcare service provider for children and adolescents. The CTWC team has left their mark throughout the region by providing quality care in a cost-efficient, outcome-oriented environment.
"Child & Teen Wellness Center is an organization dedicated to excellence in patient care. After our first interactions we quickly realized the level of expertise within their organization is unmatched. While working through the process of crafting a new brand we experienced firsthand their extensiveness knowledge and capabilities. It is extremely impressive to see their success, and I have no doubt that success will continue for many years to come." Stephen Taormino – CEO of CC&A Strategic Media
