WASHINGTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain (HPC), a general contractor headquartered in Waldorf, MD, recently completed the construction of an isolation unit within the Baltimore VAMC. The project, which was part of a federal undertaking to combat the spread of COVID-19, was an emergency project which was completed within 35 days of project development.
The isolation unit will also act as an intensive care unit for veterans battling the novel coronavirus. The unit will enable medical experts to safely treat patients without risking the spread of the virus to veterans attending the VAMC for routine treatments. HPC has taken the necessary protective measures to ensure its team are protected during the renovation process through the use of N95 face masks and various other forms of PPE.
Griffin Hamilton, HPC's President, said of the project, "We are honored to have built this for our veterans. To have a safe place specifically for the treatment of this virus will undoubtedly help so many people in these very uncertain times. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure the timely completion of this very important project."
In addition to the Baltimore COVID unit, HPC has recently been awarded multiple federal contracts for national cemeteries and VAMCs across the country. To learn more about HPC's work with VAMCs or national cemeteries across the USA, please visit www.hpcvet.com
Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain is a Federal Government contractor headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. HPC focuses on renovations, demolition, and new construction of government and military structures. To learn more about Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain and its work with government and military structures, visit www.hpcvet.com.
