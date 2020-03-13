ROCKVILLE, Md., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Joe Kravitz of Kravitz Dentistry warns that toothbrushes may spread diseases such a periodontal disease, cavities, the flu and viruses. Many family members store their toothbrushes together in the bathroom, which can be dangerous.
Dr. Joseph Kravitz, award-winning dental implants dentist located in Rockville, Maryland, is focused on the prevention of oral and systemic diseases, including COVID-19 / Coronavirus.
"Purchase new toothbrushes and boil them between brushings to prevent the spread of diseases such the flu and other viruses to you, your family, classmates and coworkers," states Dr. Kravitz. "The Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization have shown that high temperatures kill viruses, bacteria and fungi. Therefore, boiling your toothbrushes reduces the chance of reinfection and spread of the germs to other family members, coworkers, classmates and the community."
As shown in his book, Dirty Mouth, germs may grow in your mouth at the rate of 20 billion per hour between brushings. After brushing, the tooth brush is wet, allowing for germs like a virus to continue to live. Boiling your toothbrush can kill the virus allowing for future brushing to be free of harmful germs.
Dr. Kravitz has pioneered many minimally invasive surgical techniques, smile innovations, and improvements to the delivery of dental health care. Other dentists seek out instruction and mentorship from Dr. Kravitz, based on his extensive professional history of credentials including a Doctorate of Dental Surgery and a Specialty Certificate in Prosthodontics from the University of Maryland Dental School, a Master of Science in Oral Biology from the University of Maryland Graduate School, and a Fellowship in Implant Dentistry from NYU College of Dentistry.
It's important to visit your dentist to reduce the presence of periodontal disease, cavities, infections and cracked teeth – for they all can weaken your immune system. People with a weakened immune system are most susceptible diseases such as the flu and viruses.
