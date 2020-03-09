LAUREL, Md., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) announced today that it has submitted a new program proposal to the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) for approval – the Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Cannabis Science: Therapeutics, Product Design, and Quality Assurance. The program examines the science behind cannabis and investigates the evidence for therapeutic benefits and risks, issues in product design and quality assurance.
MUIH's Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Cannabis Science: Therapeutics, Product Design, and Quality Assurance is one of the few academic programs at the graduate level in the U.S. to focus on cannabis and to support this rapidly growing industry. The program educates students about cannabis-based products with an emphasis on health effects, safety, formulation, and quality assurance. Delivered completely online, the program is 15 credits and can be completed in one year. Applications are being accepted for fall 2020 trimester with a limited number of seats. The program is pending approval by MHEC.
"Given the public interest in both CBD-dominant hemp products and medical marijuana, there's an increased need for a cannabis workforce and health care practitioners that understand issues of quality, safety, and appropriate use. This program is designed to meet that need," says James Snow, MUIH's Dean of Academic Affairs.
MUIH's Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Cannabis Science: Therapeutics, Product Design, and Quality Assurance addresses the science and functionality of the endocannabinoid system and explores ways to optimize health benefits and reduce risk by combining cannabis-based products with other herbs. It also addresses dispensary practices, quality assurance, and industry standards that support appropriate access to high-quality and safe CBD-dominant hemp-based products, as well as medical and recreational THC-dominant cannabis products.
"The goal of the program is to promote safe and evidence-informed use of high-quality cannabis-based products, while integrating both scientific and tradition-based use of herbal medicine into the therapeutic practice and product development innovations happening in this new field," says Program Director Dr. Michael Tims.
The program will give individuals interested in working in licensed dispensaries the knowledge they need to evaluate retail products, build quality control practices into the dispensary workflow, and inform customers about available products in an ethical and responsible fashion. It will also give integrative health and conventional practitioners the knowledge they need to be well informed about quality, safety, and effectiveness of CBD-dominant and THC-dominant cannabis products in order to identify safety concerns as well as be knowledgeable for their patients and clients.
The program is grounded in MUIH's holistic and natural approach to health and wellness, and its long-standing expertise in herbal medicine. MUIH has offered master's and graduate certificate programs in herbal medicine since 2002.
About Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH)
Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) is a leading academic institution focused on the study and practice of integrative health and wellness and one of the few universities in the U.S. dedicated solely to such practices. Deeply rooted in a holistic philosophy, its model for integrative health and wellness is grounded in whole-person, relationship-centered, evidence-informed care.
Since 1974, MUIH has been a values-driven community educating practitioners and professionals to become future health and wellness leaders through transformative programs grounded in traditional wisdom and contemporary science. MUIH has more than 20 progressive, graduate degree programs in a wide range of disciplines, offered on-campus and online. In the on-campus Natural Care Center and community outreach settings, MUIH provides compassionate and affordable healthcare from student interns and professional practitioners, which delivers more than 20,000 clinical treatments and consultations each year. For more information visit www.muih.edu.
