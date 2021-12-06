LAUREL, Md., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On December 9, 2021, Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) will offer a free webinar to discuss the highly anticipated curriculum for the Post-Baccalaureate Certificate (PBC) in Culinary Health and Healing.
This much needed program fills a national gap in the educational needs of the emerging field of culinary health/medicine. MUIH's program is one of only two graduate programs in the U.S. at the intersection of the nutrition and culinary fields and it uniquely focuses on whole foods cooking and holistic health and wellness.
According to the nonprofit organization, Food Tank, "every year 11 million people die prematurely due to unhealthy diets." Diet-related diseases such as obesity and diabetes are major risk factors.
"In addition to preventing death and disease, the culinary health program also promotes knowledge which enables practitioners to help their clients achieve their health goals and optimal health through proper food choices" said MUIH Brand Ambassador Amy Riolo.
The Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Culinary Health and Healing educational series is specifically designed to prepare students with the scientifically based principles and practices of whole foods selection and preparation as a foundation for health and wellness.
MUIH's unique, inclusive program celebrates global cuisine by enabling students to explore multicultural and culturally specific meal plans. The role of the culinary educator in promoting healthy, personalized diets is investigated as well as how to partner with healthcare practitioners and a variety of clients to support health and healing through nutrition. This program sets graduates apart from their peers with core competencies in the emerging field of culinary health/medicine and the rapidly growing field of holistic integrative nutrition. This 12-credit program can be completed fully online in 2 trimesters (8 months) and begins in 2022.
About MUIH
Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) is a leading academic institution focused on the study and practice of integrative health and wellness and one of the few universities in the U.S. dedicated solely to such practices. Deeply rooted in a holistic philosophy, its model for integrative health and wellness is grounded in whole-person, relationship-centered, evidence-informed care.
Since 1974, MUIH has been a values-driven community educating practitioners and professionals to become future health and wellness leaders through transformative programs grounded in traditional wisdom and contemporary science. MUIH has more than 20 progressive graduate degree programs in a wide range of disciplines, offered on-campus and online.
In the on-campus Natural Care Center and community outreach settings, MUIH provides compassionate and affordable healthcare from student interns and professional practitioners, which delivers more than 20,000 clinical treatments and consultations each year.
For more information about MUIH, please visit http://www.muih.edu or to schedule media interviews, presentations, or events, please contact: aarnold@muih.edu.
Media Contact
April Arnold, Maryland University of Integrative Health, +1 717-858-5719, aarnold@muih.edu
SOURCE Maryland University of Integrative Health