SALISBURY, Md., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veteran's Day holds a special place at Your Docs In (YDI), which according to Coastal Style Magazine is the 'Best Urgent Care Provider' for the 7th consecutive year and 4th consecutive year by Metropolitan Magazine. Your Docs In continues its annual offering of free flu shots for U.S. veterans this fall at its six Delmarva-area clinics. YDI veteran's flu shot program is a part of its no appointment needed policy, further demonstrating the unmatched levels of excellence, convenience and care it gives to patients.
"We pride ourselves at Your Doc's In on our ability to serve every member of our community and create a healthier, happier and safer environment," said Your Doc's In founder, owner and physician Dr. Walter Gianelle. "As a military veteran myself who served as a para-rescue man in the US Air Force, it is important to me that we give back to our military. From experience I know the commitment and sacrifice our service men and women make for this country, which is why providing this service every year is a big deal for us."
The Centers for Disease Control Prevention states that flu season begins in the fall, but peaks from December to February. Recent studies indicate that flu vaccination reduces the chance of flu illness by between 40% to 60%. The graphic above from the CDC shows illness, hospitalizations, and deaths from the flu each year over the past decade. An estimated 140,000 to 810,000 Americans are hospitalized each year because of complications from the flu. Additionally, over the past decade, an average of 12,000 to 61,000 Americans have died on an annual basis from the influenza virus.
It's also critical to note that of those who are infected with the flu, 20% to 30% of individuals are asymptomatic. Those who do not show any symptoms increase the possibility of transmission. While the asymptomatic individual's health may not necessarily be compromised, the most at-risk populations are, which include children, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals.
Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic changed the importance of taking preventive measures for personal health and safety. With nearly 700,000 deaths in the United States alone, the virus has spread rapidly and shown to take lives in an instant. The connection between COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines is simple. Simply put, both vaccines protect you and others. All six of Your Doc's In locations have influenza vaccines readily available for the public and free for our veterans.
About Your Doc's In
Your Doc's In is an award-winning urgent care and occupational health clinic dedicated to providing the highest standard of care and improving the quality of life for the Eastern Shore community and those who visit. Your Doc's In was founded by an experienced ER physician searching for a better way to serve patients. Its award-winning clinics are led by a team of board-certified physicians and medical specialists, providing a professional, compassionate and individualized approach to treating patients. With a no-appointment-necessary policy, Your Doc's In is committed to convenience, comfort and care. Your Doc's In has clinics located throughout the Eastern Shore, with multiple locations in Salisbury, Ocean City, Easton, Cambridge and Pocomoke.
