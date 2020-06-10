DETROIT, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MaskClub™, the first subscription-based buy one, donate one online mask destination, expands its mask offerings with a new line of kid-sized masks, answering to the new CDC recommendation that all people ages 3+ wear a face covering when in a community setting. These new kid-sized masks are available in exclusive designs and will help parents prepare for their young ones to participate in summer activities and head back to school, with many schools adopting face mask policies.
The new child-sized masks from MaskClub – a company from Trevco, one of the top licensing companies with over 800+ licensed brands – are double-ply cloth masks printed and sewn in the USA with fun, kid-approved designs like Sesame Street, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Nickelodeon favorites like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, JoJo Siwa, Blue's Clues & You!, PAW Patrol, and more. To fit kid's faces and ears, the masks feature smaller fabric areas and shorter elastic bands. The company recognizes that wearing a face mask can be an adjustment for kids, but the thousands of playful designs makes it easier for parents and kids to wear masks.
"In these unprecedented times, we wanted to help families adjust to the new normal by creating kid-friendly face coverings," says Founder, Trevor George. "With MaskClub, the whole family can now get matching masks from superheroes to cartoon characters like Elmo or Cookie monster, familiar characters that kids know and love."
For every mask purchase, the company will donate a medical grade mask to First Responders Children's Foundation for distribution to paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, firefighters and medical personnel treating COVID-19 patients. To date, MaskClub has donated 100,000 medical masks to first responders.
MaskClub is the first and only company to offer a mask subscription model, where customers will receive a new mask every month from their favorite brand. Subscriptions are $9.99/ month, almost 30% off single mask purchases ($13.99), and customers will have access to exclusive art and exclusive brand launches in the future.
For more information on adult and kid masks, visit MaskClub.com or on Instagram at @maskclubofficial. Customers are encouraged to share how they are staying safe and wearing their masks with the hashtag #maskclub.
About MaskClub™
MaskClub™ is THE destination direct to consumer site for officially branded face masks, with 1000s of designs from the world's most beloved brands like Warner Bros., Hello Kitty®, Sesame Street, Kraft Heinz, Care Bears, Betty Boop, Popeye and many more. Subscribe for $9.99 to receive a mask a month nearly 30% off or buy them one off for $13.99. MaskClub™ will donate a mask for every mask purchased (even monthly subscriptions) to the First Responders Children's Foundation to distribute to frontline workers. To date, MaskClub has donated over 100,000 medical masks to first responders. MaskClub™ masks are proudly printed & sewn in the USA. www.maskclub.com
About Trevco
Founded in 1990, Trevco (www.trevcoinc.com) is one of the top 150 leading licensees ranked by License Global magazine, currently partnered with over 800+ licensed brands such as Warner Bros, Hasbro, NBC Universal, CLC, and so many more. Today, they are known as one of the largest e-commerce players for licensed merchandise, thanks to our unique print-on-demand apparel & accessories technology.
