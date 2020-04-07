ARLINGTON, Mass., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MasksForDoctors.org is humbled to be serving doctors and nurses around the USA by raising funds to send protective gear to hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. On April 1, 2020, Masks For Doctors launched its fundraising effort with a team of professionals who are committed to direct action & serving the needs of heroic medical staff in the wake of the pandemic. In less than a week, the organization has raised over half of its initial $50,000 goal. To date, their fundraising page has received over 350 donations, and 1,000 shares on Facebook.
What Does Masks For Doctors Do?
The organization raises funds to purchase protective masks, coveralls, and face shields, and delivers them directly to hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. 100% of donations are used for buying and shipping PPE.
What Can You Do to Help Masks For Doctors?
Anyone can donate on Masks For Doctors' fundraising page. The more donations the organization receives, the more pieces of protective gear the team can send directly to doctors and nurses who need it.
You can share their website and Facebook page on your own social media. Right now, every share is just as valuable as donations. If you are a member of the press, please contact Masks for Doctors and feature their story.
Finally, if you or someone you know is a doctor or nurse working at a hospital that's lacking gear, submit a PPE Request Form. Masks for Doctors will respond to as many requests as it can.
Who Is the Masks For Doctors Team?
Dmitry Peregudov, the Founder of Masks For Doctors, is a serial entrepreneur and the CEO of GiftBasketsOverseas.com. He's working tirelessly to ensure that the team has access to quality PPE at some of the best prices, and with quick delivery. To date, Mr. Peregudov has directed the delivery of masks and coverall suits to several hospitals including Bronx Care (NY), Brooklyn Methodist Hospital (NY), St. Barnabas Hospital (NY), North Shore Hospital (Massachusetts), Brigham Women's Hospital (Massachusetts), and several nurses and nursing home assistants around Massachusetts.
Sempronia Hobgood, a founding member of the Masks For Doctors team, is in charge of the fund's social media efforts. She has launched a Twitch channel under the same name, MasksForDoctors, to offer free entertainment for those observing social distancing to help flatten the curve.
NinaCarmen Monroe is another Masks for Doctors team member. Besides cranking out content to bring more exposure, she's also been sending out thank you notes to each donor. She says, "We really can't thank them enough. I wish I could send thank yous to everyone who shares this on their social media. It means the world to us to have help getting our message out there. The support makes what we're doing possible."
Masks for Doctors' initial goal is to send 100,000 masks, 10,000 gowns, and 5,000 shields to doctors and nurses who need them most. If there is still need once Masks for Doctors reaches its initial goal, the team plans to continue its efforts. They promise to use every cent raised – even over and above their goal – for protective gear going to hospitals.
About Masks For Doctors
Masks For Doctors is a team of professionals committed to protecting the doctors and nurses fighting COVID-19. They are raising funds to send masks, gowns, and shields directly to healthcare professionals who need them most. Learn more at MasksForDoctors.org, like their Facebook page, and follow their Instagram. If you want to partner with Masks For Doctors, make suggestions, or have any questions, contact info@masksfordoctors.org.
Media Contact:
NinaCarmen Monroe
781-483-4015
237432@email4pr.com