NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Mass Spectrometry Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions. The mass spectrometry market is estimated to grow by USD 2.70 billion from 2021 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.67%.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as an increase in the use of hyphenated technology, rising focus on drug discovery and development will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high cost of equipment will restrict the market growth.
Company Profiles
The mass spectrometry market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Hitachi Ltd., JEOL Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the mass spectrometry market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, chemical and petrochemical industries, and others. The mass spectrometry market share growth by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries segment will be significant
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Mass Spectrometry Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.67%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.70 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
6.64
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 53%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Hitachi Ltd., JEOL Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
