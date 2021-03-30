PHOENIX, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bailey Strategic Innovation Group, one of the nation's fastest-growing communication consulting firms helping break down the barriers of human communication in the brain, has recently collaborated with the Massage Envy brand, an American franchise network providing massage and skincare. The Massage Envy brand is working with Bailey Strategic Innovation Group to stand up its first Diversity and Inclusion Forum. This program is a voluntary opportunity for independently owned and operated Massage Envy franchisees, and its purpose is to create a community to discuss and share experiences at Massage Envy franchised locations with the goal of strengthening sensitivity and awareness of issues such as diversity, equity, and inclusion within the brand.
Bailey Strategic Innovation Group, led by president, author, and entrepreneur Eric M. Bailey, has seen a substantial increase in organizations' interest in providing diversity and inclusion training to employees. This comes at a time when the public is calling upon them to do more, and do better.
"Society is ready for a new conversation on inclusion, diversity, equity, and access now more than ever. Many organizations have spent decades just checking boxes and filling quotas, but now organizations around the country are stepping up, doing real reflection, taking action, and leading this conversation to create a more inclusive, more productive work environment," said Bailey. "I applaud Massage Envy for doing the work necessary to take meaningful action."
"As the leader of the Massage Envy brand, I am proud to take this step in the right direction," said Beth Stiller, chief executive officer of Massage Envy. "Through this collaboration with the Bailey Strategic Innovation Group, I hope to increase this great brand's commitment to diversity and inclusion."
For more information on Bailey Strategic Innovation Group, or how to enlist their services, visit http://baileyinnovationgroup.com/. For more information about Massage Envy visit http://www.massageenvy.com.
About Bailey Strategic Innovation Group
Started in 2016, Bailey Strategic Innovation Group is one of the nation's fastest-growing communication consulting firms helping break down the barriers of human communication using brain science. Bailey Strategic Innovation Group's methodology defies typical consulting. The firm works to leverage organizations and entities most powerful resources and people to help propel them like never before. Services include meeting facilitation, keynote presentations, speaking engagements, leadership development, educational design and curriculum, process improvement, and diversity and inclusion training. Bailey Strategic Innovation Group is led by president, author, and entrepreneur Eric M. Bailey.
About Massage Envy
Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skincare service. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit http://www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.
Media Contact
Nikki Camarillo, Serendipit Consulting, 480.570.1690, ncamarillo@serendipitconsulting.com
SOURCE Bailey Strategic Innovation Group