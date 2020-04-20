SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's #1 provider of massage and skin care services in the U.S. across its franchise network, announced today that it is supporting the American Red Cross's "Sleeves Up" campaign with a goal of donating 25,000 units of blood by August 31st.
The Sleeves Up campaign is a virtual blood drive where people use an online tool to pledge to donate blood at an American Red Cross location or affiliated blood bank at a time and location convenient for donors.
With over 1,150 franchised locations in 49 states, in communities large and small, and a member base of about 1.5 million members, Massage Envy hopes to leverage its franchise network to support the Sleeves Up campaign. The brand will be asking franchisees and their employees, as well as Massage Envy members and guests, to donate blood over the coming weeks. The brand will also spread awareness of the campaign through its large social media followings on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #SleevesUpME.
"We have an amazing network of caring franchisees who together with their teams are passionate about helping their communities. Combine that with the franchisees' large loyal member base, our corporate employees and our vendor partners, families and friends, Massage Envy can make a huge difference at a time when the nation really needs it," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy's chief executive offer. "Twenty-five thousand units of bloods is a big goal, but when we all come together, I am confident we can and will rise to the challenge to meet or exceed this goal."
According to the American Red Cross, the Food and Drug Administration has designated blood donation as an "essential service" and the American Red Cross is strongly encouraging people to donate now.
"During this uncertain time, we encourage individuals to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and to make new blood donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic," said Kamenna Lee, vice president, biomedical marketing at the American Red Cross. "There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come."
"Blood donation is a great way for all Americans in good health to support their communities, not just during this pandemic, but every day," said Kathy Collins, Massage Envy's chief brand and innovation officer. "We hope thousands of people will join Massage Envy's call to action and help us achieve our goal of 25,000 units donated by August 31st."
If any member of the public or friend of Massage Envy would like to join the Sleeves Up campaign, they should go here to make an appointment to donate blood. If posting to their social media accounts, they should use the hashtag #SleevesUpME.
About Massage Envy
Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised location nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care service. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.