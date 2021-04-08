ST. LOUIS, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MassageLuXe, a fast-growing luxury spa franchise committed to providing an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, well-being, and quality of life, spotlights Brentwood, Missouri spa owner, Erika Hill. Hill has owned the Brentwood location for 11 years.
Hill originally worked as a District Manager for a tanning franchise before becoming a MassageLuXe franchisee. "I started at a tanning franchise when I was 19," said Hill. "I learned a lot during my time there. When the MassageLuXe prospect came up, I knew it was going to be a good business opportunity — so I jumped on board."
Hill, a mother of two, works full-time in her spa. From the very beginning, she knew it would be a growing business model. "The look of a MassageLuXe spa is above all competitors," said Hill. "It has a nice, inviting, and friendly interior."
What attracted Hill to MassageLuXe was the opportunity to provide services that genuinely help people, not just physically but mentally as well. "I've enjoyed building my client base and seeing how many people really do appreciate the services we offer," said Hill. "It's rewarding to grow our membership following. We have a loyal client base that I'm very grateful for."
According to MassageLuXe CEO Mark Otter, the company is on track to have 250 open locations in the next five years. "Franchisees like Erika prove that our model works," said Otter. "She has been a great MassageLuXe franchisee for the last decade. That kind of stability and longevity is what we strive to provide all of our franchisees."
MassageLuXe's mission is "to deliver the highest quality massage, facial and waxing services in an environment that is both luxurious and relaxing to all of the guests." With the brand's unparalleled franchisee support and training, and solid business model, this mission is within reach for any driven entrepreneur looking to join the massage industry.
Hill's advice for anyone considering a massage franchise? "Jump on the opportunity now while there are still locations available!" says Hill. "Eventually, there won't be sites to develop. You will be successful no matter where you are. If you follow the system and put in the work, you'll have a successful spa."
Hill currently has one MassageLuXe spa located at 1409 S. Hanley Rd. in Brentwood, Missouri.
For more information about MassageLuXe, please go to https://massageluxe.com/.
For franchising information about MassageLuXe, please go to https://franchise.massageluxe.com/.
About MassageLuXe
Founded in 2008 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, well-being, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment.
Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall well-being for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has 69 locations across 16 states and is planning to expand to 250 locations in the next five years.
