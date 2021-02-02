ST. LOUIS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MassageLuXe, a leading massage franchise, recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry, making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500 ranks MassageLuXe as #270, from #297 in 2019, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power.
"2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we'll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future."
In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 42-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order. The Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The brand's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.
"Being recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the top 500 franchises is a real honor," says MassageLuXe CEO Mark Otter. "Everyone on our team works hard, and it is great to see that hard work pay off. We are excited to be on this journey and can't wait to watch MassageLuXe continue to grow in the coming years."
MassageLuXe is a fast-growing massage and spa franchise that provides luxurious treatments to clients across the country. The demand for massage services is growing rapidly as more people seek out the health benefits of this time-honored practice. MassageLuXe offers services to help clients relax, remove pain and restore health.
To view MassageLuXe in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2021 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 26.
About MassageLuXe
Founded in 2008 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, wellbeing, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment.
Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall wellbeing for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has 69 locations across 16 states and is planning to expand to 250 locations in the next five years.
For more information about MassageLuXe, please go to https://massageluxe.com/.
For franchising information about MassageLuXe, please go to https://franchise.massageluxe.com/.
About Entrepreneur Magazine
Entrepreneur magazine is a national business publication based in Irvine, California. For nearly 40 years, Entrepreneur has been the definitive guide to all the diverse challenges of business ownership.
Published 12 times a year, the magazine is available by subscription and on newsstands in the United States and Canada, both in print and now a mobile app.
