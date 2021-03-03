ST. LOUIS, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MassageLuXe, a leading massage franchise, was chosen as a Fastest Growing Franchise in 2021 by Franchise Gator. This is the eighth year that the online franchise directory has published a Fastest Growing Franchises ranking and was created to help future franchise owners identify franchises on the rise. MassageLuXe ranked as the number 44 franchise on the Fastest Growing Franchises list. This is the second consecutive year the brand has made the list.
"Being recognized by Franchise Gator as one of the Fastest Growing Franchises is an honor," says MassageLuXe CEO Mark Otter. "Our team works incredibly hard, and it is great to see our efforts being recognized. 2020 was surely an interesting year for all, our ability to continue growing is not something we take for granted. I'm very grateful for our MassageLuXe team and our franchisees."
"Strong growth is one of many areas a prospective franchisee should look at when evaluating a franchise brand," said Eric Bell, General Manager at Franchise Gator. "There are two sides to the growth coin, selling new units and not losing those that are up and running. Growth in franchise units is a figure prospective franchisees should be looking at during the exploration process."
MassageLuXe is a fast-growing massage and spa franchise that provides luxurious treatments to customers across the country. Massage services are becoming increasingly popular as more people seek out the health benefits of this time-honored practice. MassageLuXe offers services to help clients relax, remove pain, and restore health.
"Congratulations to MassageLuXe for making the Fastest Growing Franchises list," says Bell. "More units equals more royalty dollars, which is the cornerstone to a successful system. One that future franchisees are going be lucky to join."
To view MassageLuXe in the complete list, please visit: https://www.franchisegator.com/lists/fastest-growing/.
About MassageLuXe
Founded in 2008 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, wellbeing, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment.
Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall wellbeing for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has 69 locations across 16 states and is planning to expand to 250 locations in the next five years.
For more information about MassageLuXe, please go to https://massageluxe.com/.
For franchising information about MassageLuXe, please go to https://massageluxe.com/franchise-opportunities/.
Media Contact
Dori Moffitt, MassageLuXe, 919-238-6340, dmoffitt@919marketing.com
Kristen Pechacek, MassageLuXe, 612-280-9194, kpechacek@massageluxe.com
SOURCE MassageLuXe