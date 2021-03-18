ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MassageLuXe, a leading massage franchise, has identified great growth opportunities in the state of Ohio. Currently, the brand does not have spas in the area and is looking to open 25 locations — single and multi-unit buyers welcome.
Ohio has ranked as one of the nation's top business locations, making it a boundless prospect for MassageLuXe to bring their top-notch services to the Ohio community.
Small businesses reign supreme in Ohio — with a general mentality to shop local. Professionally and efficiently run businesses have no problem retaining their customers, especially in Ohio — where people tend to find a resident shop versus an out-of-state brand.
"Through our site analysis, Ohio has shown to be a great opportunity for our brand," said Sean Rentchler, Director of Franchise Development. "Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, in particular, are favorable cities for MassageLuXe to put roots down. It's exciting to have a blank canvas to paint on."
The brand has acknowledged Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati as having the highest growth potential for their brand. In a recent Inc. 5000 list, 37 Columbus-based companies were featured — a list that also included MassageLuXe.
In 2020, the populations for the metro Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, areas was 1,644,000, 1,763,000, 1,746,000, respectively. Densely populated areas provide ample opportunity for any business and is just one of the many reasons why MassageLuXe has deemed this area the next best place for them to expand to.
"Ohio shows great promise for MassageLuXe," says Kristen Pechacek, Chief Growth Officer. "We are excited to onboard new franchisees and feel there are many entrepreneurs out there looking for the right opportunity to achieve success. With our brand, they can reach their goals."
MassageLuXe is a fast-growing massage and spa franchise that provides luxurious treatments to customers across the country. Massage services are becoming increasingly popular as more people seek out the health benefits of this time-honored practice. MassageLuXe offers services to help clients relax, remove pain, and restore health.
About MassageLuXe
Founded in 2008 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, wellbeing, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment.
Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall wellbeing for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has 69 locations across 16 states and is planning to expand to 250 locations in the next five years.
For more information about MassageLuXe, please go to https://massageluxe.com/.
For franchising information about MassageLuXe, please go to https://franchise.massageluxe.com/.
Media Contact
Dori Moffitt, MassageLuXe, 919-238-6340, dmoffitt@919marketing.com
Kristen Pechacek, MassageLuXe, 612-280-9194, kpechacek@massageluxe.com
SOURCE MassageLuXe