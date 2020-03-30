NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Maven, the largest telemedicine provider for women's and family health, announced a new partnership with MassHealth, the Massachusetts, Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program. MassHealth will provide free telemedicine appointments for members with COVID-19 symptoms with Maven's network obstetric/gynecologists, maternal fetal medicine specialist, pediatricians, family physicians, and general practitioners for women and families in Massachusetts. MassHealth members will be connected through an online navigation tool to Maven providers through on-demand chat and video appointments 24 hours a day through the use of any web-enabled device.
"During the COVID-19 emergency, MassHealth has made unprecedented efforts to eliminate barriers to health care access, including expansive coverage of telehealth services," said Acting Medicaid Director Amanda Cassel Kraft. "We are excited to announce this partnership with Maven to provide medical support to our members seeking guidance on COVID-19 symptoms or risk factors."
In the wake of COVID-19, women and families are dealing with a myriad of health concerns, from managing conditions related to a high risk pregnancy to being discharged from hospitals soon after giving birth to caring for a newborn. Telehealth now plays an essential role in giving these women and families the support and care they need from the safety of their own homes.
"This pandemic has raised serious concerns for millions of women who are pregnant or have just given birth," said Kate Ryder, Founder and CEO of Maven. "We have doctors available around the clock to support MassHealth members and alleviate the burden on the healthcare system during this public health crisis. Massachusetts has long been a leader in healthcare and other states should look to their innovative response to this crisis as a model."
With the incredible demand for care, trusted clinical data and information, and resources around COVID-19, Maven has developed dedicated COVID-19 resources. This includes:
- Ongoing webinar series led by healthcare professionals to provide clinical updates on the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, answer member questions and address topics including pregnancy, fertility, anxiety and pediatrics. The next webinar will be held on Thursday, April 2nd at 1:30pm EST. Please register here.
- COVID-19 support section in our member app for those looking to connect with specific providers.
- Specific Maven provider in-app resources with the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19.
For more information on accessing Maven via your MassHealth benefits, please visit https://www.mavenclinic.com/masshealth.
