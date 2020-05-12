MILWAUKEE, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A trusted name in security for nearly 100 years, Master Lock is committed to delivering peace-of-mind and protection wherever people live, work and play. That is why the company is donating up to 1,000 Bluetooth Lock Boxes – a more than $250,000 investment – to help frontline workers and small business owners safeguard their critical personal protective equipment and important supplies and assets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Tuesday, May 12, those representing a healthcare facility, small business, police force, fire department or ambulance service provider can request a free Portable Lock Box (5440ENT) or Wall Mounted Lock Box (5441ENT) by completing the designated submission form and agreeing to the terms and conditions.
As demand for PPE continues in the COVID-19 environment, so does the need for facilities and frontline workers to safeguard their equipment. Ensuring security solutions for myriad valuables – from employee PPE to irreplaceable business documents – also extends to small business owners as sectors of the economy reopen. Equipped with the ability to track and manage access to storage areas via smartphone, the Bluetooth Lock Box donation is designed to help protect frontline workers from potential theft, while minimizing physical contact with the device.
"We couldn't be more grateful for those on the frontlines making sacrifices each day to support the fight against coronavirus," said, David Youn, President at The Master Lock Company. "While no donation amount could ever express our full appreciation, we at Master Lock hope the offering provides relief for those needing reliable security solutions for their facilities, businesses and essential equipment."
The Bluetooth Lock Box donation is an extension of Master Lock's spring program where the company offered 250 smart locks and lock box units, a $50,000 product investment, to healthcare workers and facilities nationwide. After receiving positive responses from the healthcare community and exhausting fulfillments in roughly eight days, Master Lock committed to expanding inventory and extending donations to support first responders and small business owners.
About The Master Lock Company
The Master Lock Company is recognized around the world as the authentic, enduring name in padlocks and security products. The Master Lock Company offers a broad range of innovative security and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end-users. Master Lock Company LLC is an operating unit of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a leading consumer brands company. Headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), is included in the S&P 500 Index. For more information about Master Lock visit www.masterlock.com.
