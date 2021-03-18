SHIRLEY, Mass., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Masy BioServices' expansion of its GMP biopharma storage space in Shirley, Massachusetts is now open and accepting shipments. This is the company's 4th GMP biostorage facility in Massachusetts. Phase 1 of the new facility has the ability to house thousands of pallets at USP ambient conditions, 15°C to 30°C. The expansion is the latest step in Masy's strategic growth, providing dedicated space for the biotech, pharmaceutical and life science industries.
"We are an integral part of the biopharma supply chain," said Laurie Masiello, President of Masy BioServices. "In pandemic times, we responded at warp speed to provide this new warehouse space. This was a 10-week project, concept to implementation through validation and customer acceptance."
The addition to Masy's biostorage allows the company to fulfill the industry need for additional storage at multiple temperature conditions. The new space is engineered to meet cGMP requirements for environmental controls, security and cleanliness, and includes the numerous facility redundancies Masy BioServices has designed and fostered over many years.
To learn more about our pallet storage options, visit http://www.masy.com, call 978-433-6279, or email sales@masy.com.
About Masy BioServices
Masy BioServices has provided quality solutions to the life sciences community for over 35 years through an array of services, including calibration of primary standards and critical test equipment; validation and IQ/OQ/PQ of environmental chambers, autoclaves, and thermal warehouse mapping; and lab equipment rentals and sales. Masy has a premier cGMP biorepository, offering secure and tightly controlled temperature storage from -196˚C to 70˚C, including all ICH stability conditions, for various materials including vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, cell banks, tissues, compounds, and medical devices.
Press Contact:
Kristine LeBlanc
Senior Marketing Manager
Masy BioServices
978-433-6279 x 1458
Media Contact
Kristine LeBlanc, Masy BioServices, +1 9784336279 Ext: 1458, kristine.leblanc@masy.com
SOURCE Masy BioServices