Matt Gillingham Joins Abt Associates as Vice President, Digital Innovation and Analytics
ROCKVILLE, Md., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Gillingham has joined Abt Associates as vice president, digital innovation and analytics. An economist by training, he has two decades of experience as a healthcare data and analytics leader developing innovative applications of data science, data analytics, and data, particularly Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial healthcare data.
Gillingham will be responsible for overseeing and expanding Abt's analytics, digital and data science services offerings and capabilities and digital strategies across all divisions. He also will expand our Analytics Center and team of analytics, data-science, and product development professionals.
"Our clients need new ways to work with data sets and then apply the analytics to produce insights that inform decision-making," said Kirsten Schroeder, senior vice president, Data and Digital Services. "Matt has the experience and insight to really think outside the box and develop creative, leading-edge digital solutions that add value as we meet client needs."
Gillingham comes to Abt from Mathematica, where he held a number of roles, most recently vice president and Chief Technology Officer of the health practice. He oversaw creation and execution of growth strategies in traditional and diversified markets with the goals of rapid customer acquisition and retention while managing costs. He managed multi-million-dollar innovation initiatives, including development of new lines of business and offerings and entry into new markets.
He also has served as an economist in the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis.
