BOSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratevi, LLC, a boutique health economics, outcomes research and market access firm, announced the appointment of Matt Sussman, MA, to the newly created position of Chief Research Officer. Mr. Sussman will help drive Stratevi's business expansion and provide thought leadership. He will be based in Boston, Massachusetts and report to Josh Epstein, PhD, Chief Executive Officer.
"Stratevi has grown consistently since its formation, and we are thrilled to add Matt as a leader within our expanding team" said Dr. Epstein. "Matt has a wealth of experience that will help us provide even greater value to our current and future biopharma partners."
Mr. Sussman added that "I am very excited to join a talented, thoughtful, and experienced team of HEOR practitioners and market access specialists. I deeply admire Stratevi's concerted focus on research quality and client centricity as well as the depth of its research solutions, including a host of innovative branded offerings. I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the company's ongoing growth and expansion, and look forward to a very bright future ahead!"
Mr. Sussman has over 22 years of business-to-business consulting experience, including nearly 16 years of experience in HEOR, most recently serving as VP of Modeling & Strategy Services at a premier consulting firm. He has provided manufacturers with forward-thinking, strategic insights into the value of treatment interventions across therapeutic and disease areas, utilizing a wide array of HEOR methodologies (e.g., health economic models, burden-of-illness analyses, retrospective database analyses, systematic literature reviews). He has a deep knowledge of ICER's value assessment framework, best practices, and evaluations, and has led numerous strategic initiatives revolving around ICER assessments. He has extensively published his work in peer-reviewed journals and conference proceedings, has frequently blogged on industry trends and salient issues, and has been an executive committee member of the ISPOR Boston chapter since 2014. He received his undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and a graduate degree in economics from Boston University.
About Stratevi®
Stratevi is a boutique professional services firm that partners with pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device manufacturers to strategically generate and creatively communicate evidence of product value to ensure optimal access to therapy and enhance health outcomes. Stratevi has developed several differentiated products and services, including StrateLaunch™, StratePulse®, StrateReview™, StrateVision® and StratePlay®. Stratevi has offices in both Santa Monica, CA and Boston, MA. To learn more, please visit http://www.stratevi.com or connect via LinkedIn
