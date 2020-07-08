MINNEAPOLIS, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota-based global NGO MATTER is committed to repurposing medical equipment and supplies to aid people and reduce landfill non-hazardous medical waste. The MATTER 360° initiative accomplishes this through distributions to international hospital and clinic partners, from resale efforts, and by recycling. MATTER has been involved in repurposing medical equipment and supplies since 2002, and in 2019, more than 1 million pounds was repurposed.
The vast majority (93 percent) of medical supplies and equipment donated to MATTER is repurposed through distribution to hospitals and clinics around the globe. This allows medical equipment and supplies, not useful in their current situation, to transform into a vital, lifesaving role in another part of the world.
Ellie Zuehlke, Director, Community Benefit & Engagement at Allina Health, affirmed the value of MATTER's approach, "The MATTER 360 model allows hospitals to donate their excess supplies and retired equipment knowing they are helping people AND the environment. Repurposing versus disposal is a win-win proposition."
"Repurposing medical equipment and supplies allows physicians around the world to care for patients who might otherwise not get the care they need and deserve. I have seen the results myself and know that the MATTER 360 model makes a life-changing difference," continued Dr. Christopher Tashjian, Vibrant Health Family Clinics.
Of the remaining supplies and equipment received, MATTER remarkets approximately 2 percent via sales channels to support MATTER projects and operations. Unusable supplies and equipment, approximately 5 percent, is recycled annually, resulting in total waste of just 0.6%.
"We continue to look for hospitals and other medical industry partners who want to ensure that their surplus equipment and excess supplies are put to good use when they are no longer needed in their current location," concluded Joel Anderson, Medical Program Director at MATTER. "Our partners find us responsive, flexible, and an easy solution to quickly and efficiently donate medical supplies and equipment."
About MATTER
MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers, dreamers and above all, doers, to kickstart big ideas that can change the world. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, activating healthy eating for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 14 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER. Learn more at www.matter.ngo.
