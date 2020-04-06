HOUSTON, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest specialty bedding retailer, has partnered with Protect-A-Bed, a SureFit Company to donate 10,000 pillows to healthcare professionals who are fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The company will donate 1,000 pillows per day beginning today, April 6 through April 15.
While the world is collectively dealing with higher levels of stress and anxiety during this time, healthcare professionals are facing unprecedented challenges each day as they care for those who are hospitalized with COVID-19. For them, adequate rest is more important than ever before.
"World Health Workers Week began on April 5 and we recognize that now, more than ever, quality rest is essential to the well-being of our healthcare heroes. We want to show our gratitude and appreciation for their service by giving away 10,000 pillows to the healthcare community," said John Eck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mattress Firm.
Beginning at 10 AM CDT today, April 6, healthcare workers can visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/blog/healthcare and sign up using their professional email address to receive their free Sleepy's Comfy pillow. The free pillow offer will allow up to 1,000 entries per day through April 15. The donation, valued at approximately $650,000, is made possible through a partnership with Protect-A-Bed, a SureFit Company.
"Protect-A-Bed is proud to partner with Mattress Firm to provide free pillows to healthcare workers across the country during this challenging time," said Bob Burbank, Chief Executive Officer of SureFit. "The pillows are our way of saying 'thank you' for their commitment and we hope they are able to get the quality rest they deserve," Burbank said.
At Mattress Firm, helping people get a great night's sleep has always been our passion and we know it's even more important during times of stress and uncertainty. In fact, many organizations, including the Center for Disease Control, highlights sleep as one way you can support yourself to stay healthy as we all do our best to navigate this time. To learn more about how sleep can help reduce stress and boost your immune system, visit our blog, The Daily Doze at https://www.mattressfirm.com/blog/.
To learn more about the pillow donation or to sign up, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/blog/healthcare.
