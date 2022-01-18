FLAT ROCK, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mavidon celebrates 18 years of producing natural cleaning products for the consumer market through its MaviGreen brand. Tim Carroll, president of Mavidon, formed the MaviGreen® brand in 2004. Some years later, to continue the expansion of the business, the Tradewater® brand was formed to consolidate natural and personal care products for the consumer.
Mavidon® is a leading manufacturer and distributor of Collodion USP and other medical products and devices used in the neurological field. Founded in 1986, Mavidon was acquired by Tim Carroll in 1993. He spearheaded Mavidon's continued development, creating new products to better serve the neurodiagnostic needs of its medical customers. Some of the products introduced during the succeeding years included Collodion Remover, Collodion HV, Collodion A10. LemonPrep®, PediaPrep®, Medical Adhesive Remover, PurePrep®, Electrode Paste Cleaners, etc.
The name, MaviGreen, originated by taking the prefix of its parent company, Mavidon, and changing the suffix to Green to symbolize the green ingredients of the products. MaviGreen is an all-purpose cleaning solution sold as a concentrate to reduce the use of plastic bottles. The concentrate is simply added to a spray bottle or bucket of water and can be used for a variety of cleaning purposes, from surfaces around the home, decks, car washing, etc. MaviGreen Citrus is a citrus-infused version of the cleaner, and the line also includes a Roof & Paver concentrate cleaner.
"MaviGreen is a natural, botanical cleaner and it's a powerful yet safe cleaner that is concentrate. [It's] very economical and we have free shipping for this product line. The uses are really anything that you can spray and clean you can use MaviGreen on, whether it's windows, it's your car, your hands, or anywhere." - Tim Carroll, President, Mavidon.
Mavidon's sole focus was institutions and commercial customers until 2015 when Tradewater was formed. Tradewater offers natural and personal care products to the everyday consumer. The name was inspired by the Tradewater River in Western Kentucky where Tim's wife is originally from. The products sold under Tradewater's Personal Care line include products originally developed for hospitals. Skin exfoliators: PediaPrep and LemonPrep, soothing aromatherapeutic gel: Skin Rescue, and medical adhesive remover: Body Makeup & Adhesive Remover. MaviGreen's natural cleaners are also available through Tradewater.
Mavidon follows FDA operating procedures for good manufacturing practices. Committed to developing new and improved products for its customers, Mavidon's marketing staff,, technicians, and network of distributors are all involved in identifying new product ideas. Through the Tradewater and MaviGreen brands, they are able to offer a wider variety of products that fulfill many consumer uses. For more information about the Mavidon and Tradewater brands, visit http://www.mavidon.com.
