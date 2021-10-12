FLAT ROCK, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mavidon was founded in 1986 and initially began by distributing Collodion USP, Electrode Gel and Acetone to EEG facilities in the U.S. Mavidon continued to develop new products to better serve the needs of the neurodiagnostic industry. In 1993, Tim Carroll purchased Mavidon and created Mavidon Medical Products to focus on healthcare and specialty products. Aside from the collodion USP, electrode gel and acetone products, they also began producing Collodion Remover, Collodion HV, Lemon Prep, Green Prep, and Medical Adhesive Remover.
Even though they are based in the United States, Mavidon has built a solid international customer base through its network of distributors. With over a dozen distributors in locations such as Europe, Australia, Canada, Korea, and the USA, you're sure to find a Mavidon manufactured product in just about any hospital or medical facility across the world.
Mavidon's distributors allow them to sell their products in countries where they are not based while complying with the necessary regulations. Aside from making distribution and delivery accessible for more customers, these distributors have also become sort of a marketing arm for the company, attending trade shows, handing out samples and raising awareness about the products.
"It's hard to sell-direct in foreign markets when you're not in the country. You need distributors, a lot of it is for regulatory reasons… so you need to have a distributor that's already based in those countries that can sell directly to their B2B customers." - Tim Carroll, President, Mavidon.
Mavidon opened their first self-contained manufacturing facility in 1999, and in 2003 they expanded to a larger facility. With increased capacity, new markets were developed. European Research Labs was acquired in 2004, which added 23 new products including advanced skincare lotions and powerful natural cleaning products. Some of these products are still offered today through Mavidon's sister company, Tradewater LLC.
Mavidon is committed to developing new and improved products for its customers and finding new ways to make the distribution of these products easier and faster. Their marketing staff, manufacturers' representatives, technicians, and network of distributors are all involved in identifying new product ideas. In fact, they already have some items lined up to launch within this year. If you'd like to learn more about how you could become a distributor or make contact with one, visit https://mavidon.com/.
Media Contact
Tim Carroll, Mavidon, (800) 654-0385, tim@mavidon.com
SOURCE Mavidon