FLAT ROCK, N.C., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of America's leading manufacturers and distributors of products used in the neurology field, Mavidon, has a new location. Now located at 110 Commercial Blvd, Flat Rock, NC 28731 USA, Mavidon has increased their ability to offer timely delivery of products to clients all across the United States by relocating to a more central location. Previously located in South Florida, Mavidon has moved to a bigger facility that has allowed them to increase their staff levels and decrease shipping times.
"We are more centrally located in the United States now which allows us to save a day or two on shipping for our North American customers." - Tim Carroll, President of Mavidon.
Mavidon was founded in 1986 and initially began by distributing Collodion USP, Electrode Gel, and Acetone to EEG facilities in the U.S. Mavidon continued to develop new products to better serve the neurodiagnostic needs. In 1993, Tim Carroll purchased Mavidon and created Mavidon Medical Products to focus on healthcare and specialty products. Aside from the collodion USP, electrode gel, and acetone products, they also began producing Collodion Remover, Collodion HV, Lemon Prep, PediaPrep, and Medical Adhesive Remover.
Mavidon opened its first self-contained manufacturing facility in 1999, and in 2003, they expanded to a larger facility. With increased capacity, new markets were developed. European Research Labs was acquired in 2004, which added 23 new products including advanced skincare lotions and powerful natural cleaning products. Some of these products are still offered today through Mavidon's sister company, Tradewater LLC.
Mavidon is committed to developing new and improved products for its customers and finding new ways to make distribution of these products easier and faster. Their marketing staff, manufacturers' representatives, technicians, and network of distributors are all involved in identifying new product ideas. In fact, they already have some items lined up to launch within this year. Mavidon looks forward to better serving its customers through its new location. To learn more about Mavidon, visit https://mavidon.com/.
Media Contact
Tim Carroll, Mavidon, (800)-654-0385, tim@mavidon.com
SOURCE Mavidon