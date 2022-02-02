FLAT ROCK, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading medical product manufacturer, Mavidon, is seeking to expand their collodion product availability to new markets. Mavidon would like to make it known to customers and distributors that they are an established company providing a range of collodion products that can be accessed worldwide through distributors.
Mavidon was founded in 1986 and initially began by distributing Collodion USP, and Acetone to EEG facilities in the U.S. In 1993, Tim Carroll purchased Mavidon and created Mavidon Medical Products, focusing on developing new products to better serve the neurodiagnostic needs, healthcare and specialty products.
Mavidon is the largest manufacturer and distributor of collodion in the world focusing on the EEG market. Their customer base is spread out across the world and their products are made available through an extensive network of distributors. They currently have distributors in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Israel, Korea, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico, Spain, and the United Kingdom/Ireland. Notably, they do not currently have distributors in South America, but this is a market they have been eyeing for expansion into.
"We can supply your [collodion] needs through distributors and around the world. If anybody wants to be a distributor, whether it's in Japan or South America, or elsewhere, you can reach out to us." - Tim Carroll, President of Mavidon.
Mavidon's current line of medical products includes Collodion Products (Collodion USP, Collodion HV (high viscosity), Collodion A10 (acetone base)), Collodion Removers, Skin Prep Cleansers and Exfoliators, Skin Rescue Soothing Aromatherapeutic gel, and Medical Accessories. Collodion is a clear or slightly opalescent, highly flammable, syrupy liquid compounded of pyroxylin, ether, and alcohol, which dries to a transparent, tenacious film. Collodion used in the medical field, special effects, wet plate photography, mirror cleaning in telescopes… among others
Mavidon is always looking to make its products available in new markets. This is made easier by working with distributors in those areas. If you are in South America, Asia, or the middle east and are interested in joining them as a distributor, visit their website http://www.mavidon.com/distributors.
