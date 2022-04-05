Mavidon, one of America's leading manufacturers and distributors of medical products, has expanded its product offerings. The company is now manufacturing and selling PediaPrep™ and LemonPrep™, their patented skin cleanser/exfoliator lines.
FLAT ROCK, N.C., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mavidon is one of America's leading manufacturers and distributors of products used in the neurology field. They have decided to expand the consumer products side of their business with the addition of LemonPrep™ and PediaPrep™, their new skin cleanser lines. LemonPrep™ and PediaPrep™ are both pumice-infused, abrasive skin gels. PediaPrep is better for more sensitive skin as it is a mild abrasive gel that contains peppermint.
These products can be used as skin cleansers for persons working with tough-to-beat materials such as motor oil, grease, dirt, grime, and more. They can also be used as skin exfoliators to remove dead skin cells and impurities. These products can be used directly on the skin or can be dispensed onto a cotton swab and then applied to the skin. Both products are available in a 4oz tube that can be purchased as a 3-pack or as a case containing 75 tubes. They are also available in 12-gram single-use tubes that can be purchased in the following quantities:
- Pack (24 Tubes) 12 Gr Each
- Case (24 Packs) 576 Tubes
- 10 Cases (240 Packs) (PediaPrep only)
Mavidon was founded in 1986 and initially began by distributing Collodion USP, Electrode Gel, and Acetone to EEG facilities in the U.S. Mavidon continued to develop new products to better serve the neurodiagnostic needs. In 1993, Tim Carroll purchased Mavidon and created Mavidon Medical Products to focus on healthcare and specialty products. Aside from the collodion USP, electrode gel, and acetone products, they also began producing Collodion Remover, Collodion HV, Collodion A10, Lemon Prep, PediaPrep, Pure Prep, Medical Adhesive Remover and other specialty and private-labeled products.
Mavidon is committed to developing new and improved products for its customers and finding new ways to make the distribution of these products easier and faster. Their marketing staff, manufacturers' representatives, technicians, and network of distributors are all involved in identifying new product ideas. In fact, they already have some new items lined up to launch before the end of this year. To learn more about Mavidon and their products, visit https://mavidon.com/.
Tim Carroll, Mavidon, 800-654-0385, tim@mavidon.com
