MERRIMACK, N.H., May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pelvic pain affects nearly 25 million Americans. This month we're offering multiple events and activity options to continue to build community for those suffering from pelvic pain and spread awareness about the treatment options available," said PHRC Co-founder Stephanie Prendergast.
Prendergast is also a Board Member for the International Pelvic Pain Society and is assisting with Move Against Pelvic Pain. The fundraiser offers a variety of event options for individuals, including a virtual 10k run/walk, virtual 5k run/walk, Zoom Pilates, Zoom Yoga, and Zoom Zumba®.
Pelvic Pain Matters Interview
Pelvic Pain Matters provide informative, practical webinars for patients, their loved ones/family members and professionals/clinicians with an interest in all pelvic pain issues. Pelvic Pain Matters aims to change the current care and outcomes for patients suffering with pelvic pain conditions of all genders. On May 18th PHRC Cofounder Stephanie Prednergast participated on a panel for Pelvic Pain Matters. In this interview, Stephanie Prendergast discusses pelvic pain care options available, including physical therapy, integrative health, and virtual services. This webinar is available for purchase through the Pelvic Pain Matters website.
Yoga for Pelvic Health
PHRC is expanding services to include both online and in-person individualized yoga for anyone interested in optimizing their pelvic health. They also recently hired pelvic floor physical therapist and yoga teacher Melissa Patrick at the Merrimack, NH location.
Hernia Talk Radio
For additional information on pelvic health, listen to a recent Q&A with expert hernia surgeon Dr. Shirin Towfigh, MD's show, Hernia Talk.
About PHRC
The Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center (PHRC) is a multi-city company of highly trained and specialized pelvic floor physical therapists committed to helping people optimize their pelvic health and eliminate pelvic pain and dysfunction. Whether it is in-person or online, the PHRC team is here for you, with nine locations across California and the New England area.
PHRC provides a variety of integrative services to patients, as well as online webinars for Physical Therapists. In 2020, PHRC launched its Digital Health and Mentoring program, helping more than 400 people internationally.
Founders Stephanie Prendergast, MPT, and Elizabeth Akincilar, MSPT, have co-authored the chapter Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy Assessment for Vulvodynia in the textbook Female Sexual Pain Disorders. Most recently, their work has been featured in Insider Magazine.
Virtual sessions are available with PHRC pelvic floor physical therapists via video platform, Zoom, or phone. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit the digital healthcare page. To schedule an in-person appointment, please contact PHRC directly.
