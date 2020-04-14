ARLINGTON, Va., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, NOF will commemorate National Osteoporosis Month with the launch of new resources created to provide an easy-to-follow path for Americans to learn about good bone health. NOF will kickoff its 10,000 Steps a Day in May Challenge and share a handy digital calendar complete with user-friendly, daily tips. In addition, other awareness materials including a social media toolkit, podcast and other resources will be available via the NOF website.
In the U.S., more than two million broken bones are caused by osteoporosis annually. Studies show that half of all women over the age of 50 and a quarter of men will break a bone in their lifetime due to this chronic, devastating disease. With these alarming facts top of mind, NOF is taking a proactive posture and using the "something for everyone" approach to generate awareness and impact behavior.
NOF continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic from a variety of sources. The NOF website highlights important information for patients/caregivers and healthcare providers. One of the critical factors is ensuring that osteoporosis medication regimens are followed during this period of social distancing and self-quarantine.
To help prevent osteoporosis, you must build strong, dense bone early in life. You develop what is known as "peak bone mass" between the ages of 25-30. After this timeframe, you break down bone at a faster rate than you build it. It's essential to consume a healthy diet, including calcium and vitamin D — the two most important nutrients for bone health. In addition, it is imperative to do weight-bearing and muscle-strengthening exercises to build and maintain your bone strength through your lifetime. To this end, NOF's 10,000 Steps a Day in May Challenge will showcase how low-impact, weight-bearing exercise — like walking at a brisk pace — can help to keep bones healthy and strong. Learn more about the challenge; daily prizes will be awarded and there's a chance to win a $500 gift card!
"In addition to the devastating health consequences, the cost of osteoporosis in the U.S. is a staggering $52 billion dollars a year," said Claire Gill, interim CEO, National Osteoporosis Foundation. "The majority of Americans don't realize how important their bone health is until they have a debilitating fracture. There are so many simple things that everyone can do daily to achieve good bone health. In fact, we created a very practical digital calendar which shares a tip a day to jumpstart Americans' pursuit to achieving healthy bones for life. It is our hope that this National Osteoporosis Month inspires everyone to make easy, yet necessary, changes that will help us live our best life."
Here are some resources and information to get you started on how to best help protect your bones and prevent osteoporosis:
- Take the 10,000 Steps a Day in May Challenge: Most of us have heard that walking 10,000 steps a day is a desired goal to stay healthy and fit. Walking is an enjoyable and low-impact weight-bearing exercise that can help keep bones strong. Join in the challenge! It's a cinch to register. All you need to do is click on this link https://www.ChallengeRunner.com/enroll/a106h6-26m3 and follow the simple instructions. Once you've registered with an account, click on Profile and then the Tracker tab to add the Tracker you will use.
- Bone Talk, NOF's informative podcast and blog, shares inspiring conversations and examines issues around osteoporosis from diverse perspectives including patients, healthcare providers, caregivers, policymakers, researchers, advocates and innovators. Listen and learn more about bone health, healthy active aging and strategies to protect your ability to live your best life.
- If you or someone you love has osteoporosis or osteopenia, you have the power to improve the quality of care for these diseases. By joining the Healthy Bones, Build Them for Life® Patient Registry, you will have the unique opportunity to share your experiences, life lessons and insights. The first of its kind tool in the bone health field, the Registry surveys both patients and caregivers about how osteoporosis and osteopenia impact their lives. This patient-focused survey yields critical information regarding what patients need and want most. Help us make a difference. Please Join Now and share with others who may be interested.
- The Bone Basics series provides concise information about a variety of subject matter related to osteoporosis and bone health. Topics include:
- The Safe Movement brochure in both English and Spanish is an excellent resource that addresses antifracture medicine, safe movement, exercise and fall prevention.
