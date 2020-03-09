PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory A. Poland, M.D., the director of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, will impart unrivaled expertise as the featured guest of "Coronavirus: Exposing Myths From Facts," a webinar on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. PDT. This first installment of a free three-part webinar series for charter school leaders and their community supporters is hosted by Charter School Capital, the largest national services provider exclusively focused on charter schools and the students they serve.
As the Distinguished Investigator of the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Poland holds the academic rank of professor of medicine and infectious diseases and molecular pharmacology and experimental therapeutics. He is also Editor-in-Chief for the journal, Vaccine, and has received international recognition and awards for his contributions to epidemiology.
"Charter School Capital is fortunate to have a national platform to help the charter school community prepare for a proper response to coronavirus, and we are honored to host someone with Dr. Poland's medical stature in support of charter schools," said Stuart Ellis, president and CEO of Charter School Capital. "It's a rare opportunity to give charter school leaders the space and time to ask questions of Dr. Poland about the medical implications of COVID-19."
In this session, participants will learn:
- How to move beyond the headlines and better understand what's real and what's hype?
- How to ensure a safe environment for students, staff and your families
- When is the right time to take what kind of action?
- And when is "wash your hands" enough?
Participants of the "Coronavirus: Exposing Myths from Facts" webinar will be able to ask questions in advance of and live during the session.
Charter School Capital will host two additional webinars regarding COVID-19 in the coming weeks focusing on communication and contingency planning, and preparing for attendance and staffing issues. Registration for "Coronavirus: Exposing Myths from Facts" is available at this link.
