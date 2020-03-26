CHICAGO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Commissioner Lisa Morrison Butler from the City's Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS), AARP State Director Bob Gallo, AARP Volunteer State President Rosanna Marquez and 40,000 older adults in Chicago

WHAT: Telephone Town Hall for thousands of seniors in Chicago to engage directly with the Mayor and Commissioner about questions and growing concerns about health, wellness and service offerings in response to the novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

WHERE: Livestream on AARP IL, Chicago Mayor's Office and Chicago Department of Family and Support Services Facebook pages.

WHEN: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 7 p.m.

CONTACT: Vikki Ortiz, AARP Illinois, 630-915-3625.

A limited number of dial-in numbers are available for members of the media. Please contact Vikki Ortiz at vortiz@aarp.org, (630) 915-3625 if you are interested.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.