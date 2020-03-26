CHICAGO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO: Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Commissioner Lisa Morrison Butler from the City's Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS), AARP State Director Bob Gallo, AARP Volunteer State President Rosanna Marquez and 40,000 older adults in Chicago
WHAT: Telephone Town Hall for thousands of seniors in Chicago to engage directly with the Mayor and Commissioner about questions and growing concerns about health, wellness and service offerings in response to the novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
WHERE: Livestream on AARP IL, Chicago Mayor's Office and Chicago Department of Family and Support Services Facebook pages.
WHEN: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 7 p.m.
