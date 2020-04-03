VISTA, Calif., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A maker of modular walls, McCain Manufacturing is now utilizing 100 percent of its manufacturing capabilities to quickly build and distribute COVID-19 containment spaces across the United States. The walls, which can be made with an antimicrobial coating, are being manufactured around the clock at the company's headquarters in Vista, California.
"We are committing all our available manufacturing resources to help tackle one of the world's most immediate needs, which is containment," says Jeffrey L. McCain, founder of the company. "Helping those on the front lines — like health care providers and first responders serving at our nation's many ports of entry — in their efforts to contain this dangerous virus is our priority."
The dust-free walls can be created within minutes, installed within hours, and are easy to disinfect without jeopardizing the integrity of the surface. In fact, it takes two installers just 30 minutes to build an 8-foot-wide by 16-foot-long containment room.
The company's past work includes wall systems for healthcare facilities such as the VA San Diego Healthcare System at the University of California San Diego and Johns Hopkins Medicine, airports like San Diego International and Los Angeles International, and several corporate offices nationwide.
For more information about the modular walls, which are composed of more than 90 percent recyclable metals, please call (760) 295-9230 or visit mccainwalls.com/products/containment-walls.
About McCain Manufacturing
Headquartered in Vista, California, McCain Manufacturing is the proud producer of McCain Walls and McCain Homes. With a mission to save time, money, and the environment, McCain products provide cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable solutions, while supporting emerging construction technologies and green initiatives. McCain proudly manufactures at its Vista headquarters in the United States of America. For more information, visit mccainmfg.com.