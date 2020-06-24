NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Health Managed Markets was named "Agency of The Year" for healthcare communications agencies $25M in size or smaller at the 2020 Manny Awards, awarded by Med Ad News. The magazine is the leading pharmaceutical business and marketing publication and the awards celebrate the best in the healthcare communications industry.
This represents the first time a managed markets agency has won an Agency of the Year award in this competition. McCann Health Managed Markets was also a finalist with two nominations for the Best Managed Markets Campaign category. The Mountain Lakes, NJ-based agency won this category for the third straight year with a win for Regeneron's 'Access Adventure.'
McCann Health Managed Markets was recognized for growing the agency's business by 26 percent, overachieving both growth and revenue records. "We hired over 30 new people to handle our amazing growth and have become a talent destination for market access expertise," says McCann Health Managed Markets President Kim Wishnow-Per. "We have a great culture that people say is unique, and we're committed to programs that support professional growth and work-life balance. Identifying and growing that talent is critical to driving the right solutions for our clients."
McCann Health Managed Markets is the cornerstone of the McCann Health network's access, value and evidence offering in the US. New business wins in 2019 with Janssen Immunology, Novartis and AstraZeneca helped fuel this record-breaking year. To support this new work, the agency also expanded its strategy department with seasoned market access experts and increased its Payer Consultancy Panel. Additionally, McCann Health Managed Markets expanded its Strategic Marketing Fellowship Program, which is part of the prestigious Rutgers Pharmaceutical Industry Fellowship Program, and its academic partnerships by adding Purdue College of Pharmacy Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience (APPE) PharmD program to its roster.
As the spotlight on access to treatments intensifies, McCann Health Managed Markets understands that the fast-paced movement of the industry requires agility. With breakthrough achievements, the agency's momentum shows no signs of stopping.
About McCann Health
McCann Health, three-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health and winner of an unprecedented twelve Network of the Year titles from the industry's top five creative award shows, is one of the world's most awarded global healthcare communications networks. Through combining science, creative and strategy we strive to deliver best-in-class services to our clients. Our 1,900+ employees in 60 offices across 20 countries and 6 continents are united by one vision: to help our clients play a meaningful role for healthier lives. McCann Health spans a range of global practices including strategic consulting, healthcare professional marketing, medical communications, consumer health and wellness, global health and specialty practices like pharmacy, payer and patient engagement. McCann Health is a part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), a global leader in modern marketing solutions.