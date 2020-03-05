McDermott_Will_and_Emery_LLP_Logo.jpg
By McDermott Will & Emery LLP Inc.

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Emery, an international law firm, today announced the launch of its Coronavirus Resource Center, an online platform dedicated to helping business leaders navigate their response to the complex and evolving Coronavirus situation.

The resource center features insights, tools and templates from a multi-disciplinary team and takes into account the wide range of challenges this black swan event presents. It will be continually updated to inform business leaders of evolving preparedness plans.

The site currently features content relevant to global employers, U.S.-focused employers, those managing corporate finances and leaders in the healthcare industry, including:

Business leaders can view the resources, subscribe to updates or request a meeting with one of our lawyers at www.mwe.com/coronavirus

About McDermott
 McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. With more than 20 locations on three continents, our team works seamlessly across practices, industries and geographies to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,100 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

