WASHINGTON, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Emery, an international law firm, today announced the launch of its Coronavirus Resource Center, an online platform dedicated to helping business leaders navigate their response to the complex and evolving Coronavirus situation.
The resource center features insights, tools and templates from a multi-disciplinary team and takes into account the wide range of challenges this black swan event presents. It will be continually updated to inform business leaders of evolving preparedness plans.
The site currently features content relevant to global employers, U.S.-focused employers, those managing corporate finances and leaders in the healthcare industry, including:
- FAQs for multi-national employers
- FAQs for US employers
- Key Considerations for UK employers
- Resources for Hospital and Health System Preparedness
- Considerations for Successfully Navigating COVID-19
- Insights on the Role of Telehealth Providers; and
- Implications for local governments and the federal legislature
Business leaders can view the resources, subscribe to updates or request a meeting with one of our lawyers at www.mwe.com/coronavirus
