Managing Editor of leading, evidence-based guidelines will present on the evaluation of chest pain patients
DALLAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in technology-enabled, evidence-based guidance, announces its Managing Editor, William Rifkin, MD, FACP, will present at the American Case Management Association (ACMA) National Conference happening May 1-4, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. The annual ACMA event brings together case management and transitions of care professionals to network, exchange ideas, engage with innovators in the field, and discover best practices that improve patient care outcomes. Conference session topics cover utilization management, value-based care, and social determinants of health.
Dr. Rifkin will present the session, "Evaluation of Chest Pain Patients: A New Paradigm," on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The release of an American College of Cardiology (ACC) clinical practice guideline concerning the evaluation and disposition of patients who present to the emergency department with chest pain has led to substantial discussion about how such patients should be assessed and treated. Dr. Rifkin's session will review how these recent recommendations have the potential to decompress busy emergency departments and observation care units and significantly reduce unnecessary costs.
"I am honored to present at the ACMA conference alongside healthcare leaders from across the nation," said Dr. Rifkin. "I hope that attendees will be reminded of the importance of evidence-based guidelines and learn how new recommendations for chest pain patients should impact their clinical care, specifically in terms of level of care determinations and need for further testing."
Dr. Rifkin oversees research, guideline writing, and other content development focused on acute inpatient care. Before joining MCG, he was an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine and the Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Jacobi Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York. Prior to that, he was an academic hospitalist and Associate Residency Program Director at two other New York hospitals and at the Yale Primary Care Internal Medicine Residency Program in New Haven, Connecticut. He has published research in the areas of hospital medicine and quality of clinical care. Dr. Rifkin graduated from the State University of New York Stony Brook School of Medicine, completed his internal medicine training at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, and is board-certified in internal medicine.
About MCG Health
MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG's artificial intelligence and technology, infused with objective clinical expertise, enables its clients to prioritize and simplify their work. MCG's world-class customer service ensures that clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com or follow our Twitter handle at @MCG_Health.
About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.
