- MCRA's CRO assisted Simplify Medical with the management of the clinical study, including leading data management, Clinical Events Committee (CEC), and monitoring support for the successful PMA approval. - MCRA additionally integrated its world-class regulatory, reimbursement, and quality assurance services to support the management team of Simplify Medical in their successful PMA approval of their 1-level indication of the Simplify Disc. - Simplify Medical's PMA was the fastest spine PMA approval ever, 31% faster than the second-fastest spine PMA approval.