NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MD Infusions, a new practice founded by a team of seasoned emergency medicine physicians, is proud to announce the grand opening of their treatment center located at 666 Dundee Rd. Ste. 1903, Northbrook, Illinois 60062. The grand opening is on Monday, February 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
MD Infusions is a team whose doctors and nurses' drive is helping people thrive. They are uniquely qualified to sustain patients' quality of life, specializing in several infusions, namely ketamine therapy, NAD+ infusions and IV vitamin infusions.
Dr. Evan Laskaris, Dr. Richard Aronwald and Dr. Tim Heilenbach are the founders of MD Infusions. They have each been practicing emergency medicine in Chicago's North Shore for over 15 years.
"Together, we decided to open a practice focused on wellness, both mental and physical. Our passion is helping people struggling with treatment-resistant mood disorders and those looking to live healthy and vibrant lives," Dr. Laskaris said.
Ketamine is an established anesthetic medicine with a new-found purpose that has been referred to as a "miracle drug" by Yale Medicine. It is an alternative treatment for mood disorders, such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder.
A high quality randomized double-blind study¹ of single, repeated, and maintenance ketamine infusions for treatment-resistant depression revealed the following:
- No serious adverse events were reported during the trial
- Single ketamine infusions had maximal antidepressant effects at 24 hours post infusion.
- Maintenance infusions were able to prolong the antidepressant effect
- "Overall, ketamine infusions were safe and well tolerated by study participants…"
While there is research² that supports ketamine's effectiveness after one low-dose IV infusion, the MD Infusions team utilizes a widely accepted protocol of 6 "induction treatments" to solidify a patient's initial response before getting a "booster" treatment 3-6 weeks later. Each patient will use the Osmind platform to track their mood to assess the need for follow-up treatments and reach out as needed for boosters.
In addition to Ketamine therapy, MD Infusions offers NAD+ infusions and IV vitamin infusions. NAD+ infusions may be administered to improve metabolic health, youthfulness and can reverse the effects of aging. IV vitamin infusions may be used for illness prevention, recovery and enhanced vitality.
The MD Infusions team is enthusiastic about opening their new practice and providing patients with revolutionary alternatives that prioritize safety and effectiveness, while delivering their infusions in a relaxing and comfortable environment.
Anyone who is interested in learning about the benefits of ketamine or NAD+ can meet with a physician to determine eligibility. If eligible, the patient may begin treatment whenever preferred and will be monitored by a physician at all times in the comfort and privacy of their own room.
MD Infusions will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. For more information on how to schedule a free consultation, visit their website at mdinfusions.com.
About MD Infusions
MD Infusions is driven to help people get well, live free and be happy. They are made up of board certified emergency medicine physicians who have used ketamine for decades. With over 50 years of combined experience, Dr. Evan Laskaris, Dr. Tim Heilenbach and Dr. Richard Aronwald created their own practice to get individuals back to feeling like their true selves and doing what they love. They and their team are devoted to providing optimal care to every patient.
Please visit http://www.mdinfusions.com or call (844) 463-8734 to learn more.
¹Phillips, J. L., Norris, S., Talbot, J., Birmingham, M., Hatchard, T., Ortiz, A., Owoeye, O., Batten, L. A., & Blier, P. (2019). Single, Repeated, and Maintenance Ketamine Infusions for Treatment-Resistant Depression: A Randomized Controlled Trial. The American journal of psychiatry, 176(5), 401–409. https://doi.org/10.1176/appi.ajp.2018.18070834
²Murrough, J. W., Perez, A. M., Pillemer, S., Stern, J., Parides, M. K., aan het Rot, M., Collins, K. A., Mathew, S. J., Charney, D. S., & Iosifescu, D. V. (2013). Rapid and longer-term antidepressant effects of repeated ketamine infusions in treatment-resistant major depression. Biological psychiatry, 74(4), 250–256. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biopsych.2012.06.022
Media Contact
Dr. Evan Laskaris, MD Infusions, +1 (844) 463-8734, info@mdinfusions.com
SOURCE MD Infusions