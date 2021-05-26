CHICAGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you suffer from Anxiety, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), there is an exciting new treatment option available. Ketamine therapy can reduce symptoms of these disorders and can provide relief for those who have not responded well to traditional medications. Ketamine therapy is an alternative treatment that offers new hope for people suffering from anxiety, PTSD, and OCD.
MD Infusions was founded by three physicians, Dr. Evan Laskaris, Dr. Richard Aronwald, and Dr. Tim Heilenbach. They each have over 15 years of experience in Chicago's North Shore region as emergency physicians who specialize in ketamine therapy for anxiety, PTSD, and OCD. The MD Infusions team has expertise in anxiety, PTSD and OCD treatment and is located at 666 Dundee Rd. Ste. 1903, Northbrook IL 60062.
"Our goal at MD Infusions is to help people suffering from depression and anxiety to regain their strength and purpose," stated Dr. Evan Laskaris, co-founder of MD Infusions. Dr. Evan Laskaris is board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.
When it comes to anxiety, ketamine can help to stop the fear-response in your brain. For a person with PTSD, ketamine can provide relief from distressing thoughts and memories that occur without warning. And for those who suffer from OCD, this novel therapy may offer hope of eliminating their unwanted or obsessive behaviors.
Ketamine can also help with OCD-related depression. OCD is characterized by both obsessions and compulsions that cause significant distress. "OCD affects 2.2 million adults or 1.0% of the U.S. population. OCD is equally common among men and women. The average age of onset is 19, with 25 percent of cases occurring by age 14. One-third of affected adults first experienced symptoms in childhood." Facts & Statistics. Facts & Statistics | Anxiety and Depression Association of America, ADAA. (n.d.). https://adaa.org/understanding-anxiety/depression/facts-statistics.
Ketamine dramatically alleviated depression in adults after receiving only one low-dose IV infusion. Berman, R. M., Cappiello, A., Anand, A., Oren, D. A., Heninger, G. R., Charney, D. S., & Krystal, J. H. (2000). Antidepressant effects of ketamine in depressed patients. Biological psychiatry, 47(4), 351–354. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0006-3223(99)00230-9.
Later studies confirmed these findings in more extensive randomized controlled trials involving patients with treatment-resistant depression. Murrough, J. W., Iosifescu, D. V., Chang, L. C., Al Jurdi, R. K., Green, C. E., Perez, A. M., Iqbal, S., Pillemer, S., Foulkes, A., Shah, A., Charney, D. S., & Mathew, S. J. (2013). Antidepressant efficacy of ketamine in treatment-resistant major depression: a two-site randomized controlled trial. The American journal of psychiatry, 170(10), 1134–1142. https://doi.org/10.1176/appi.ajp.2013.13030392. Carlos A Zarate Jr, Jaskaran B Singh, Paul J Carlson, Nancy E Brutsche, Rezvan Ameli, David A Luckenbaugh, Dennis S Charney, Husseini K Manji (2006) A randomized trial of an N-methyl-D-aspartate antagonist in treatment-resistant major depression. Arch Gen Psychiatry 63(8):856–864. https://doi.org/10.1001/archpsyc.63.8.856.
Ketamine therapy is FDA-approved and shown to be safe when administered by properly trained physicians. Scientific research has demonstrated that Ketamine infusion therapy can rapidly and dramatically alleviate symptoms of depression. Ketamine works on NDMA receptors in your brain, affecting the neurotransmitter glutamate, a different mechanism than all other medications used to treat depression, anxiety, or PTSD.
The MD Infusions team is comprised of board-certified emergency medicine physicians who have safely used ketamine as a treatment for decades. With over 50 years of combined experience, our physicians are devoted to providing optimal care to every single one of their patients. Our doctors provide concierge level service, offering direct and easy access to the treating physician before, during and after your treatments. The team also prioritizes collaboration by working with patients' primary care doctor, therapist or psychiatrist to optimize results.
If you or your loved one is suffering from anxiety, PTSD, depression or OCD and are looking for relief from their symptoms, then give MD Infusions a call at (844) 463-8734 to see if ketamine therapy is the right option for you. They offer free consultations. Learn more: https://mdinfusions.com/get-relief-now-ketamine-therapy/
