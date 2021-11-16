MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This partnership was forged through a mutual dedication to create supplements from the purest, ethically, and sustainably sourced raw materials to create potent and effective nutraceuticals.
AvalonX Founder and President Melanie Avalon said, "I am so proud to announce my partnership with MD Logic Health. I have been seeking to create a supplement line that could meet my uncompromising standards. After an exhaustive search, MD Logic fit all my criteria. They welcomed my challenge to meet the AvalonX standards, and make the cleanest, purest serrapeptase supplement possible. MD Logic even created a dedicated small batch process to ensure we could make our Serrapeptase 125 supplement without potentially toxic fillers, such as stearates and palmitates. Despite the costs, we also agreed to use amber glass bottles, to help protect the products and environment from plastics and chemical byproducts, such as phthalates. I have never felt so comfortable with a supplement partner as I do with MD Logic. Together we will support my current and future audience through the AvalonX mission for purity, potency, transparency, and trust."
MD Logic COO and Cofounder Scott Emmens added, "Our partnership with Melanie is such an organic fit. From the onset of our initial discussion, it was clear our health missions were closely aligned. Melanie is well known in the biohacking sphere for her expertise, passion, and commitment to her audience. Combined with MD Logic's industry mastery in sourcing, formulation, logistics, and manufacturing process, we have a true synergy. We create every MD Logic product with pride for the health of our community, our friends, and our families. We look forward to serving the many members of the AvalonX community with that same pride."
The first product for the partnership will be Serrapeptase 125 by AvalonX Powered by MD Logic. Serrapeptase is a potent proteolytic enzyme originally created by the Japanese silkworm. Taken in the fasted state, it breaks down unwanted proteins in the body, helping combat allergies and lower inflammation. It affects mucosal viscosity to support respiratory and immune health. Animal studies show it may reduce cholesterol and fatty deposits, remove fibroids, and break down amyloid plaque. Serrapeptase may also enhance wound healing and provide pain relief.
MD Logic Chairman Wesley Ramjeet added, "I expect we will announce the pre-sale of Serrapeptase 125 this week. I am amazed by our team's efforts to deliver this great product in record time. A special thanks to Jyoti Hardat, VP of Marketing, and André Cecílio, Creative Designer, for working tirelessly with Melanie to bring this to life."
About AvalonX
AvalonX was created by Melanie Avalon in collaboration with MD Logic. Melanie Avalon is the author of What What When What When Wine: Lose Weight and Feel Great with Paleo-Style Meals, Intermittent Fasting, and Wine, and host of The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast and The Intermittent Fasting Podcast with co-host Gin Stephens. Melanie has been highlighted in Forbes and Entrepreneur, and her shows have net 15+ million downloads to date. The mission of AvalonX is purity, potency, transparency, and trust. AvalonX aims to design and create toxic filler-free, plastic-free, gluten-free, allergen-free, mold-free, pure, sustainable, effective, properly formulated supplements to support one's utmost state of longevity and vitality. Serrapeptase 125 is the first of the AvalonX line powered by MD Logics, a USA GMP formulation and manufacturing team. Learn more at http://www.AvalonX.us.
About MD Logic Health
MD Logic Health was founded in 2005 by Dr. Steinfeld, who recognized the importance of providing access to professional grade, pure, high-quality nutrients as part of his patients' overall health care. MD Logic remains dedicated to providing integrated healthcare professionals and patients with the highest grade nutraceuticals. The products are manufactured under USA Good Manufacturing Standards, using sustainable resources and rigorously tested ingredients. MD Logic supports access to nutraceuticals, education, and awareness for today's integrated health care provider and patient. Learn more at http://www.mdlogichealth.com.
