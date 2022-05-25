MD Logic Health's New Marine Collagen becomes available next week!
MIAMI, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MD Logic Health is launching a Special New Marine Collagen next week! Customers can take advantage of the pre-launch promotion this week with a 20% discount.
MD Logic Health's Marine Collagen was formulated with a special blend of Co-Factors including Vitamins A, C, Zinc, Copper, and Biotin. These Cofactors were added to accelerate the production of Collagen. Our Marine Collagen also contains Hydrolyzed Collagen types I, II, and III.
Wesley Ramjeet, Co-founder of MD Logic Health commented "This is an amazing essential product for my daily routine. It is easily absorbable and can be added to most beverages. As an older busybody, I add it to my daily smoothie to increase my protein intake and help produce more collagen for my joints and muscles. I am very excited about the launch of this really healthy collagen!"
MD Logic Health's Marine Collagen is different from the average collagen product because of our special blend of Cofactors including Vitamins A, C, Zinc, Copper, and Biotin. These Cofactors are critical to accelerating the production of collagen in our body.
Our Marine Collagen is made from the highest quality wild-caught non-GMO white fish. Expertly engineered to be unflavored and dissolve quickly with no fishy taste or smell, so it can be added to any drink or meal of choice.
MD Logic Health's Marine Collagen is a great supplement to improve your joints, hair, skin, and nail health. It has 13 grams of collagen, 12 grams of protein, and 0 grams of sugar making it a convenient and healthy way to add more protein to your diet, without the unnecessary calories and sugar.
To take advantage of the pre-launch special promotional price, visit our MD Logic Health Online Store.
About MD Logic Health
At MD Logic Health, our promise is to supplement your daily nutrition to help you live your best life. Supplementing Life since 2005. Our Company was created and founded by passionate health and wellness advocates. Our quality is at the core of who we are and what we offer. Our purity and efficacy come from the superior ingredients used in every MD Logic Health product. Individual dietary and non-dietary ingredients are tested for identity, strength, purity, and composition compliance to ensure maximum effectiveness prior to use.
"We believe health and wellbeing is the foundation to achieve your best life. Our mission is to connect our community to their health through superior products, education, and health professional guidance. We believe our customers deserve the highest quality. To learn more about us please, visit us at https://www.mdlogichealth.com.
