SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Diego-based care management company MD Revolution recently partnered with Memphis-based healthcare system Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare to implement a Remote Patient Monitoring program for recovering COVID-19 patients.
"MD Revolution was able to rapidly deploy effective and personalized COVID-19 follow-up care to non-critical patients throughout the MLH system," said Paul Huffman, MD Revolution director of Sales and Business Development. "Our expert clinical care team combined with our RevUp patient software, allows Methodist primary care providers to safely monitor patients and address patient needs in real time."
Recovering COVID-19 patients receive a cellular connected hub and monitoring device that directly connects them with MD Revolution's clinical care team and their primary care provider to monitor vital signs, offer health coaching and provide 24-hour clinical care assistance. Data automatically uploads to the patient's electronic health record, eliminating the need for separate documentation.
"We appreciate MD Revolution for the rapid integration of the RevUp platform throughout our healthcare system," said Marigay Miller, vice president and Chief Operating Officer for the MLH Physician Enterprise. "We are currently monitoring over 100 COVID-19 patients who are safely quarantining from the comfort of their homes, creating greater flexibility for us to treat more critical patients in our hospitals."
Methodist implemented RPM in response to the ever-present Delta variant responsible for a surge in local COVID-19 cases.
"We're on a mission to digitally connect millions of patients to their primary care physician or specialist. Forward-thinking medical practices, hospitals and healthcare systems like Methodist realize the benefits of partnering together to deliver scalable, beneficial remote care programs," said MD Revolution CEO Kyle Williams.
MD Revolution plans to expand its Remote Patient Monitoring program and RevUp software across a variety of medical disciplines to influence patient care while also addressing hospital capacity challenges.
About MD Revolution, Inc.
MD Revolution, Inc. is an innovative Care Management company that uniquely combines technology, services, and analytics to produce scalable, high-touch care models that enrich the patient-provider experience and, more specifically, mitigate the challenges associated with meeting the requirements for Medicare's Chronic Care Management (CCM) initiative, Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), population health programs, Annual Wellness Visits (AWV), as well as supporting Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and other digital health services. Solutions are available as turn-key solutions, software-as-a-service, and through reseller partners.
Media Contact
Michael Moore, MD Revolution, Inc., +1 6198074007, michael.moore@mdrevolution.com
SOURCE MD Revolution, Inc.